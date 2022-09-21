Top Gun: Maverick Co-stars Jay Ellis, Lewis Pullman & Danny Ramirez Named to Dignitary Roles for Sunday’s Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are going to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend to honor a hero. A cancer hero – the late Nancy Wood. Mrs. Wood, wife of team co-owner Len Wood, will be recognized as part of an initiative by the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation and AdventHealth. For the past three years the program hasraised awareness and money to be used for research and support of new treatments and to improve the lives of those affected by ovarian and childhood cancers. Her name will appear above the driver’s door of the No. 21 Mustang.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO