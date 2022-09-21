ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin to get new area code, current one running out of room

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has announced the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. The 608 area code covers much of southwestern and south-central Wisconsin, including Platteville, Wisconsin Dells, La...
WISCONSIN STATE
Oneida Nation celebrates 200 years of 1822 treaty signing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation recently celebrated its history by honoring neighboring tribes through a ceremony at Heritage Hill State Park. Oneida Nation is originally from upstate New York. They lost their original homeland after the revolutionary war and eventually came to Wisconsin. “A lot is...
ONEIDA, WI
Wisconsin State
When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
Another cloudy & rainy weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty showers move in the for the evening and early night tonight. This is because the high pressure system that we saw yesterday has moved off to our east which is giving way to a southerly return flow allowing for spotty showers tonight. A low pressure system off to our west moves towards us bringing a line of showers overnight. No frost opportunities tonight with those southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies.
WISCONSIN STATE
Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest

(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
Florida man dies after crash in Door County, 2 others injured

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Florida man has died after colliding with a semi and another vehicle in Door County on Wednesday. According to a release, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on September 21 on STH 42 north of Walker Road in the Town of Sevastopol. When deputies...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

