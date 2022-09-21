Read full article on original website
Wisconsin to get new area code, current one running out of room
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has announced the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. The 608 area code covers much of southwestern and south-central Wisconsin, including Platteville, Wisconsin Dells, La...
Butcher shop in Fond du Lac County issues Class I recall on variety of meat products
SAINT CLOUD, Wis. (WFRV) – Salchert Meats in Saint Cloud has issued a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of meat products. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the recall includes products purchased on or before September 14, from its retail location. The...
Oshkosh Fire Department honored with Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services of the Year award
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department has been honored with an award from the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association. The department was awarded the 2022 Emergency Medical Services Service of the Year, in large part because of its ‘falls prevention initiatives.’. The true key to...
Oneida Nation celebrates 200 years of 1822 treaty signing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation recently celebrated its history by honoring neighboring tribes through a ceremony at Heritage Hill State Park. Oneida Nation is originally from upstate New York. They lost their original homeland after the revolutionary war and eventually came to Wisconsin. “A lot is...
When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
Wisconsin looking to sweep 2022 USA Mullet Championship after Menasha man makes final 25
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Mullet mania has taken over in the state of Wisconsin after not one, but two kids won the USA Mullet Championships earlier in 2022. Now, Wisconsin is going for the sweep after Andy Forster from Menasha was a judge’s pick to make it into the round of 25.
Another cloudy & rainy weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty showers move in the for the evening and early night tonight. This is because the high pressure system that we saw yesterday has moved off to our east which is giving way to a southerly return flow allowing for spotty showers tonight. A low pressure system off to our west moves towards us bringing a line of showers overnight. No frost opportunities tonight with those southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies.
Wisconsin DNR warning hunters of spreading highly pathogenic avian influenza
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With the start of multiple waterfowl seasons and the fall bird migration ramping up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to follow simple precautions when harvesting and handling wild birds. The reason officials with the DNR are asking hunters to be cautious...
Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
Florida man dies after crash in Door County, 2 others injured
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Florida man has died after colliding with a semi and another vehicle in Door County on Wednesday. According to a release, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on September 21 on STH 42 north of Walker Road in the Town of Sevastopol. When deputies...
Driver dies after crashing into partially parked semi-tanker in Manitowoc County
LIBERTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from St. Nazianz died after a crash with a semi-tanker unit on CTH C in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, a 48-year-old man from St. Nazianz died after a crash with a parked semi-tanker unit on CTH C. The incident happened on September 22 around 6:30 p.m.
