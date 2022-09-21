Read full article on original website
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
Rochester Catholic Schools responds to 'swatting' incident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Catholic Schools has issued a statement about the 'swatting' incident Wednesday that led to a lockdown and emergency response at Lourdes High School. Law enforcement says it appears to have been an internet-based fake phone call about an active shooter at Lourdes High School. The statement...
Swatting investigation underway after series of fake school shooter calls
(ABC 6 News) – For many schools in Minn., it was a terrifying day Wednesday for students, teachers and parents when news went out about a threat of an active shooter. At least 14 schools have confirmed the fake shooter call, including Rochester, Austin and Albert Lea. Now, an...
Rochester man convicted of injuring 3 women with machete
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who was charged with multiple counts of assault after allegedly injuring 3 women with a machete was found guilty by a jury on Thursday. Omar Abudakar Maani, 25, was charged with three counts of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments in NW Rochester on July 7, 2021.
Four People Injured in Crash East of Rochester
Multiple Minnesota schools receive false active shooter calls
(ABC 6 News) – Following a law enforcement response at Rochester Lourdes High School Sept. 21, ABC 6 News confirmed that multiple schools in our coverage area received what seem to be false calls about active shooters. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported the Minnesota Fusion Center is...
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff's reports
The past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Wheels were stolen off of a vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Street south on Monday, Sept. 12. Locks were cut and storage lockers were entered on the 200 block of Holiday Avenue on Thursday, Sept....
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing
Costly Rochester Area Fire Destroys Up to $200K in Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released a damage estimate for a pole shed fire that occurred in rural northeast Rochester earlier this week. Lt. Lee Rossman said the Tuesday morning fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Ct. Northeast destroyed between $150,000 and $200,000...
One killed in Waseca house fire Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – A woman has died after a house fire in Waseca Wednesday evening. The Waseca Fire department responded to the house fire at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday at the 500 block of 9th Avenue NW. Firefighters were able to enter the home, located and removed an woman...
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
Semi driver injured in Hwy 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – A semi driver was injured in an early Friday morning rollover crash on Highway 52 near Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:46 a.m., a semi was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it entered the median and rolled near the County Road 1 exit in Marion Township.
One person dead following house fire in Waseca
Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
Rochester man identified a victim of deadly Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man was shot to death over the weekend in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a man killed by multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning as Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28 of Rochester. A press release says Gildersleve was found in the 1600 block of Harmon Place in Minneapolis and died at Hennepin Healthcare around 6 am Sunday.
Saturday HS Football Recap: Spring Grove, Mayo, and Caledonia all remain undefeated
(ABC 6 News) — As the Minnesota high school football season finishes its halfway point, the cream of the crop starts to emerge. Spring Grove and Caledonia are chasing two teams ranked at the top of their respective districts/class (Lanseboro/Chatfield). They entered Saturday’s games not only as the visiting team looking to remain undefeated but as teams who wanted to leave an impression that they have every right to be regarded as a dangerous opponent.
Missing Rochester girl is found safe
UPDATE: Lilah Long has been found safe. Police in Rochester has put out an appeal to find a missing 17-year-old girl. Lilah Long was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19. Authorities say she didn't come home after being dropped off at the Alternative Learning Center at 4 p.m. that day.
