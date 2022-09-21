Read full article on original website
14news.com
Affidavit: EPD responds to person with a gun, arrests Evansville man
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Healing Street in regards to a person with a gun late Friday night. Officials say that happened around 11:35 p.m. According to an affidavit, the victim told officers the suspect ran into a nearby home. Officers...
Suspicious circumstance report at motel leads to multiple arrests
Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested two men and a woman when officers were dispatched to Arrowhead motel late Friday night for a report of a suspicious circumstance.
vincennespbs.org
Man found dead in Petersburg
A Petersburg man’s death is under investigation. Petersburg Police were called Tuesday to 611 Main Street to check the welfare of 68-year-old Tim Gregory. Officers arrived to find him dead inside his apartment. Indiana State Police report that an autopsy was completed Wednesday afternoon by the Pike County Coroner...
wevv.com
Evansville man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
An Evansville man was arrested on Friday night for an alleged assault on a woman. Officers were called to a home on Healing Street near South Green Road for reports of a man standing on a woman's porch with a weapon that was trying to break into her home. Authorities...
wevv.com
Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky
Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
14news.com
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. City of Madisonville playing host to Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship. Updated: 11 hours ago. City of Madisonville...
Police release information on Hwy 41 crash that killed one
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the three-car collision that closed down parts of Highway 41 near the weigh station on Thursday at 11:30 a.m
14news.com
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Pike County are investigating a stabbing. Officials say police received a call about someone stabbed in the head on the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. They tell 14 News that officers arrived and saw a car accident with the suspect in...
104.1 WIKY
Petersburg Man Charged With Attempted Murder
A Petersburg man is in the Pike County Jail charged with attempted murder. Officials say police received a call that someone had been stabbed in the head in the 1800 block of Alford Street. Once officers were on scene they noticed a vehicle was in a ditch nearby with the...
14news.com
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
14news.com
PCSO: 17-year-old juvenile arrested at football game
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for an incident at a football game Friday night, according to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office. According to a social media post, that incident occurred at a North Posey football game. Officials with the sheriff’s office say the juvenile...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies Evansville man as victim in fatal crash near Twin Bridges
We now know the name of a victim in the fatal crash that happened near the Indiana-Kentucky line on Thursday. The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer of Evansville was the man who died in Thursday morning's crash near the Twin Bridges. The Henderson Fire Department said that...
104.1 WIKY
Fatal Crash On US 41 Involves Semi
Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 41 on Thursday after a three vehicle accident around 11:30. This happened in the southbound lane just inside of Henderson near the weigh station. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says 74 year old Thomas Boyer Jr. drove his black Lexus across the median...
TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
wevv.com
Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City
Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
14news.com
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
wrul.com
Carmi Man Arrested In Indiana For Burglary, Rape And Intimidation With A Deadly Weapon
A 30 year old former Carmi man is in hot water following his arrest in Indiana. He’s been charged with rape, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary according to a probable cause affidavit reportedly signed by Owensville, IN Marshal Rodger Leister. Police there report they were called to a residence where two individuals claim they were awakened to Kyle Buchanan entering the home, pointing a gun at them and alleging they owed him money. The woman’s boyfriend says he was told at gunpoint to tie the woman up after.
Names released of two involved in Fagan Street stabbing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in the area of Fagan and Clay Street. Two people have been transported to local hospitals for their injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the public from this incident. Authorities tell us this was a domestic situation involving a father […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested after report of breaking and entering in progress
MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Mitchell Police officers received a call about a breaking and entering occurring at 268 Barlett Drive in Mitchell. Police then received information that 42-year-old Steven Stroud was possibly in the shed. The first officer on the scene went to the...
wevv.com
Remains of missing man found in Warrick County, sheriff's office says
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says the remains of a missing 34-year-old Chandler man were found on Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office says it located the remains of 34-year-old Jamey Grant on Wednesday morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. WCSO says detectives began...
