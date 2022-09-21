Read full article on original website
Related
Now That’s Rural: Kansas Lange, Two Little Goats
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Two little goats. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but perhaps it could be the beginning of an entrepreneurial career. Today we’ll meet a young rural-preneur who is using her two little goats to learn the principles of entrepreneurship for the future.
🎧City Edition: Public Works Director Jason Cauley
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Public Works Director Jason Cauley that aired Sept. 21, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/22)
BOOKED: Mario Arias on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $947.50 cash only; and on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Failure to Appear, bonds totaling $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: James Hazlett, returning from KDOC for district court. BOOKED: Zackery Jacobs on two Barton...
KOERNER: Advance health care planning
If your loved one was incapacitated today would you be prepared to make decisions for them? A recent K-State news service announcement offered information on talking with your loved ones about end of life decisions. It’s the conversation no one wants to talk about. However, this is so important if you or a loved one would ever become incapacitated, permanently or temporarily, to know what that person would want. It is difficult to make decisions when you are under stress or grieving so having those conversations before hand can help relieve some of that stress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dr. Herwich now seeing patients at Larned hospital and clinic
A family medicine physician, who recently moved to Larned, has started seeing patients at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital and its clinic, Pawnee Valley Medical Associates. Kurtis Herwich, DO, is caring for and treating patients of all ages, offering the full range of primary care services. His office is at the clinic.
Man convicted of DUI from 2020 Great Bend case
On Tuesday morning a Barton County jury convicted Gavin Allen of driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony, and transporting an open container, a misdemeanor. The DUI conviction is a felony in this case because it is a third or subsequent conviction within the last 10 years. On Sept....
Great Bend High School starts Internship Program with local businesses
The first group of interns will soon be out the door at Great Bend High School. Last year, ACT and Career Coordinator Lacy Wolters began working with local businesses, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Economic Development, Kansas Workforce One, and Barton Community College to develop the Internship Program. Thirteen GBHS seniors are now participating in round one of the program.
Maria Villanueva now caring for Heart of Kansas patients
The newest healthcare provider at Heart of Kansas Family Health Care may be a familiar face to some of her patients. Originally from Great Bend, Maria Villanueva, a nurse practitioner, completed her clinical training at Heart of Kansas, 1905 19th. “When I was here earlier, I had wonderful teachers,” Villanueva...
RELATED PEOPLE
Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Hutchinson
The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Sept. 21, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Before & After: Hoisington downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Kansas woman hospitalized after semi rear-ends SUV
KIOWA COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Freightliner semi driven by Jason E. Hindman, 43, Preston, was eastbound on U.S. 54 six miles east of Greensburg. The semi rear-ended a 2000 Chevy Blazer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoFundMe for family of infant who died in Kansas house fire
ELLIS COUNTY—Friends have established a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of an infant who lost her life in a house fire Wednesday in Hays. "If everyone could even donate $1 to help them pay for their baby’s funeral and medical expenses, daily items that they might need, and help to get them in a place as they are staying with family at this time," organizer Jessican Schmidt wrote. "It is a tragic time right now for them and could use all the help they can get."
Fort Larned Candlelight Tour scheduled for Oct. 8
It’s that time of year again when the weather starts to cool down and everyone looks forward to Fort Larned’s annual Candlelight Tour. This year’s tour theme is all about dealing with bad food. A shipment of flour delivered to Fort Larned turned out to be bad. Some of the enlisted men had to sift through the flour to find out just how much was bad. What difference did that make you might wonder? Well, the commissary officer could have been financially responsible for the bad flour and needed to know just how much of it there was.
Great Bend wanting to construct a paintball course
The Youth Academy is held twice a year through the City of Great Bend to give children a chance to tour and learn about all of the city’s operations. Near the end of the event, City Administrator Kendal Francis asks the kids what they would like to see in Great Bend. A paintball course was brought up, and now the city is working to create a course.
Larned Chamber cuts ribbon on two new Broadway eateries
Mini donuts, stuffed waffles, energy drinks, and Middle Eastern food. That's what makes Rock'n Rooster Baked Mini Donuts and Rawya's Middle Eastern Cuisine unique to the area. The businesses have been open since June, but last week Larned Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the two eateries located at 1123 Broadway Street in Larned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mill Valley, Hutchinson make moves in new KSHSAA classifications
The new Kansas State High School Activities Association Classifications are likely good news for Great Bend teams. Class 5A powerhouse Mill Valley is moving to Class 6A, and Hutchinson will offset that move by dropping down to Class 5A. With a listed enrollment of 924, Great Bend High School remains...
Great Bend to build aquatic habitats to improve fishing at lakes
For years, the City of Great Bend battled a blue-green algae issue at Veterans Lake. The problem was remedied in 2015 by inserting doses of alum into the body of water to remove the phosphorus from the geese. The lake has remained off the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s blue-green algae warning list since the alum insert. That’s the good news.
Central Kansas Christian Academy to host chili feed
Central Kansas Christian Academy is serving homemade chili, served drive-through style for a convenient and socially-distanced family dinner. Join school staff and families Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. for a curbside chili feed, raising money for educational enrichment activities and facility improvements at Central Kansas Christian Academy. For $7...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0