Coshocton, OH

Local News Briefs

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago

Berry student teaching locally

FINDLAY − Trace Berry of Warsaw is pursuing a degree in adolescent/young adult/integrated science education at the University of Findlay. Berry has been placed as a student teacher for the fall semester with River View High School.

City sets trick or treat time

COSHOCTON − The City of Coshocton will observe trick or treat for youth from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

College fair planned

COSHOCTON − Coshocton C.A.R.E.S. is partnering with the Coshocton Kiwanis Club for a college and career fair from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Coshocton County Career Center, 23640 Airport Road.

All Coshocton County high school seniors will be bussed to the career center to meet with admission representatives, military recruiters and county employers.

For more information, contact Lisa Akers at lisa.akers@ccccareer.org. Participating vendors need to register by Sept. 23.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local News Briefs

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
