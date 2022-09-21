Motor Racing Network & FloRacing to Broadcast ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway

Read full article on original website
Martinsville Speedway & ValleyStar Credit Union Extend Entitlement for ValleyStar Credit Union 300
Martinsville Speedway and ValleyStar Credit Union announce a multi-year extension of the entitlement for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race. The multi-year extension will continue ValleyStar Credit Union’s entitlement at Martinsville Speedway that began in 2015.
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
South Boston Speedway Unveils 2023 Season Schedule; Other Special Events to Be Announced Later
South Boston Speedway has unveiled its 2023 season schedule of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events, a slate that features 12 event dates for its four regular NASCAR racing divisions and includes three special events. South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears said additional special events and promotions will...
shorttrackscene.com
McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
Layne Riggs Becomes Youngest NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National Champion
In a battle that came down to the final weekend of competition, 20-year-old Layne Riggs beat out defending titlist Peyton Sellers to become the youngest NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion in series history. After this past weekend’s races at Motor Mile Speedway (Fairlawn, Virginia) and Dominion Raceway (Woodford,...
shorttrackscene.com
Andrew Grady throws punches after missing Martinsville feature in now viral video
MARTINSVILLE, VA – After failing to make the field for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, Andrew Grady expressed his displeasure with Davey Callihan with a series of punches immediately following the first heat race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Video of the incident, which was posted to NASCAR’s Twitter...
Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour Wrapping Up Another Successful Season
Golf continues to hold its own in terms of popularity among amateur players. While the PGA, LPGA, European and LIV Tours continue to shatter records monthly in terms of heretofore unheard-of monetary purses and the Golf Channel is bringing most TOURS to the airwaves each week, amateur golf still has its place with the diehards […]
WSLS
Game of the Week: Radford gets narrow win over Christiansburg, 21-20
Your neighbors are your friends, until you gotta compete — then it’s a matter of pride. Christiansburg and Radford are in different districts and different classifications, but they are 10 miles apart and they are both undefeated coming in. 10 Sports Brooke Leonard was there as they squared...
WSLS
1st and 10: Salem shuts out Blacksburg, 76-0
The River Ridge District still goes through Salem, and the Spartans were on the march tonight. Blacksburg in the house and Salem hosting, looking to extend a three-game win streak. Salem shut out Blacksburg and got the win, 76-0.
whee.net
Car chase becomes fatal
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
chathamstartribune.com
Mega Millions ticket bought in Danville wins $1 million
Somewhere there is a ticket from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. It may be in a glove compartment somewhere, or it could be in someone’s wallet. Wherever it is, that ticket is now worth $1 million. It was bought at Sunrise 6, located at 2120 Franklin Turnpike in...
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle pursuit ends in fatal crash in Patrick Co.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Patrick County during a vehicle pursuit. VSP says the crash happened on Thursday, September 22 at 4:01 p.m. on Route 8 at the Ashby Drive intersection. A 1987 Jeep Commanche was traveling south on Route 8 fleeing from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office when it attempted to make a sharp right turn and went down a steep embankment.
Scarlet Nation
The Day After: West Virginia football at Virginia Tech
The West Virginia football team responded on the road by dominating Virginia Tech 33-10 in a game that wasn't even as close as the final score would suggest. The Mountaineers moved to 2-2 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
WSLS
Tropical Storm Ian forms; impacts possible to Virginia late next week
ROANOKE, Va. – 5 p.m. Update - Jeff Haniewich. Tropical Storm Ian has winds of 45 m.p.h but is expected to quickly strengthen the next few days as it moves west across the Caribbean Sea. It will likely become a hurricane before grazing the western tip of Cuba. From...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Police Chief withdraws from Colorado job
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth withdrew his name from consideration to lead a Colorado police department. The Denver Post reported that Booth was one of three finalists for police chief for Aurora, a suburb located east of Denver along the Front Range. Booth decided to withdraw his name, according to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
whee.net
Four injured in crash involving school bus
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Henry County involving a Henry County school bus and a Ford SUV. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on River Road. School officials said the SUV crossed the double line and collided with the bus. There were two minor injuries on the bus and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were transported to the hospital in Martinsville. Charges are pending on the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus.
thecarrollnews.com
Land of the free, home of the brave
A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
