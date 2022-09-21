Motor Racing Network & FloRacing to Broadcast ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Henry County involving a Henry County school bus and a Ford SUV. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on River Road. School officials said the SUV crossed the double line and collided with the bus. There were two minor injuries on the bus and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were transported to the hospital in Martinsville. Charges are pending on the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus.

HENRY COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO