New London, WI

nbc15.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission warns of Congressional District 2 ballot error

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission informed local clerks on Friday that voters in Congressional District 2 (CD2) received incorrect November General Election ballots. Under Wisconsin law, independent candidates can include a statement of principle along with their name on the ballot instead of the “independent” label. An...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tim Michels: Woke Politics, Gender Ideology Frustrating Wisconsin Parents

Tim Michels says Wisconsin’s State of Education speech was more of a political stump speech than a report card on the state’s schools. Michels, who is running for governor against incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, told The Center Square Friday that State Superintendent Jill Underly’s focus on Pride flags and pronouns is frustrating parents across the state who want their kids to get back to the fundamentals.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats rally Saturday

MILWAUKEE - The two biggest races for Wisconsin voters in the November election are for governor and a U.S. Senate seat. From Republicans at Fall Fest in Yorkville to Democrats at a rally in Milwaukee, the importance of those elections is about all the candidates could agree on Saturday, Sept. 24.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Senate, Gubernatorial candidates all visit Southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Candidates from all of the biggest state-wide races paid a visit to Southeast Wisconsin today, all getting their messages out with just 45 days until election day. National eyes are on Wisconsin's tight Senate race between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes, and our gubernatorial race between...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Gubernatorial Candidate Flip-Flop

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN)) – Republican governor candidate Tim Michels is changing his position on exceptions to Wisconsin’s abortion law. Michels said in a radio interview on Friday he would sign a bill allowing abortions for women and girls who are pregnant because of rape or incest. The state’s 1849 law bans all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Evers Calls for Special Session to Bring Binding Referendums to Wisconsin

Governor Evers is unveiling a plan to let Wisconsin residents propose ballot initiatives. The proposed amendment to the Wisconsin constitution would let any resident, with enough support, propose initiatives to change state law. Those ballot initiatives could be on any issue. But in a press conference this morning, Evers pitched...
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement

Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Two new polls, different numbers for Wisconsin’s top races this fall

(The Center Square) – A pair of new polls are painting slightly different pictures of Wisconsin’s marquee election races this fall. Surveys by Emerson College and by Spectrum News/Siena College were released Tuesday, shedding insight into Wisconsin’s races for governor and U.S. Senate. Election Day is Nov. 8.
WISCONSIN STATE

