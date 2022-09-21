Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission warns of Congressional District 2 ballot error
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission informed local clerks on Friday that voters in Congressional District 2 (CD2) received incorrect November General Election ballots. Under Wisconsin law, independent candidates can include a statement of principle along with their name on the ballot instead of the “independent” label. An...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels: Woke Politics, Gender Ideology Frustrating Wisconsin Parents
Tim Michels says Wisconsin’s State of Education speech was more of a political stump speech than a report card on the state’s schools. Michels, who is running for governor against incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, told The Center Square Friday that State Superintendent Jill Underly’s focus on Pride flags and pronouns is frustrating parents across the state who want their kids to get back to the fundamentals.
Ballot error misprints Wisconsin independent's information
The Wisconsin Election Commission notified clerks Friday that an independent candidate's identifying information was printed incorrectly on general election ballots.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats rally Saturday
MILWAUKEE - The two biggest races for Wisconsin voters in the November election are for governor and a U.S. Senate seat. From Republicans at Fall Fest in Yorkville to Democrats at a rally in Milwaukee, the importance of those elections is about all the candidates could agree on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Daily Cardinal
Evers proposes state constitutional amendment to enable referendum on Wisconsin abortion ban
Gov. Tony Evers announced his latest plan to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban Wednesday, calling the Legislature into a special session to vote on an amendment that would allow Wisconsinites to change state law through referendum. “The will of the people is the law of the land,” Evers told...
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: One-third of Wisconsin voters see PFAS as serious issue
MARINETTE, Wis. — In an Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll, a third of likely Wisconsin voters polled say they consider PFAS to be either somewhat or very serious. Two-thirds say PFAS is not very serious, not at all serious, they didn’t know or they refused to answer. But...
CBS 58
Senate, Gubernatorial candidates all visit Southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Candidates from all of the biggest state-wide races paid a visit to Southeast Wisconsin today, all getting their messages out with just 45 days until election day. National eyes are on Wisconsin's tight Senate race between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes, and our gubernatorial race between...
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: How confident do Wisconsin voters feel ahead of the November election?
MADISON, Wis. — Questions about election integrity seem to still be on the minds of some Wisconsin voters as November nears, despite no evidence of widespread fraud ever being found. When you ask election officials, whether at the local or state level, about the biggest challenges they face ahead...
WNCY
Gubernatorial Candidate Flip-Flop
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN)) – Republican governor candidate Tim Michels is changing his position on exceptions to Wisconsin’s abortion law. Michels said in a radio interview on Friday he would sign a bill allowing abortions for women and girls who are pregnant because of rape or incest. The state’s 1849 law bans all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.
Over a year later, Republican appointees to tech school board still refuse to resign despite expired terms
Three members of the 13-seat Wisconsin Technical College System board continue to serve in those positions despite their terms ending in May of 2021. The trio — Becky Levzow, Kelly Tourdot and Mary Williams, a former Republican state legislator — were all appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.
wortfm.org
Evers Calls for Special Session to Bring Binding Referendums to Wisconsin
Governor Evers is unveiling a plan to let Wisconsin residents propose ballot initiatives. The proposed amendment to the Wisconsin constitution would let any resident, with enough support, propose initiatives to change state law. Those ballot initiatives could be on any issue. But in a press conference this morning, Evers pitched...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee protestors keep heat on anti-Barnes ads in Senate contest, calling them 'racist'
A labor union and other activists continue to say there is racism in some of the negative political ads targeting Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes who is Black. About fifty members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU,) Power to the Polls and other groups protested outside a Milwaukee...
nbc15.com
More than 28,000 of Wisconsin’s youngest children receive first COVID-19 shot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 9% of children between six months and four years old have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, data from the state Department of Health Services indicated. The health agency confirmed that it updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to add...
Wisconsin districts seek solutions as school lunch quality comes under fire
When Sadie Perez entered Indian Trail High School and Academy on a November morning, school work was not on her mind. Instead, the then-junior was focused on an upcoming speech to the Kenosha School Board. She planned to bring a pressing concern to their next meeting — bad lunches.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
wpr.org
Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement
Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
WJFW-TV
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
BET
Wisconsin U.S. Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes Removes Two Law Enforcement Endorsements
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes removed the names of two law enforcement officers from his Democratic U.S. Senate campaign’s list of endorsements after one denied endorsing him and the other said he was unaware that his name and occupation would appear on the list, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
thecentersquare.com
Two new polls, different numbers for Wisconsin’s top races this fall
(The Center Square) – A pair of new polls are painting slightly different pictures of Wisconsin’s marquee election races this fall. Surveys by Emerson College and by Spectrum News/Siena College were released Tuesday, shedding insight into Wisconsin’s races for governor and U.S. Senate. Election Day is Nov. 8.
