Michigan State blew up the market for college football coaches last year by giving Mel Tucker a massive 10-year contract as the Spartans charged out to a 9-1 start in his second season. It was a bit puzzling at the time. Tucker’s overall record as a head coach was 16-13 at that point, covering not even three full seasons at Colorado and Michigan State, but things looked promising in East Lansing. And there were already rumors that LSU and maybe even some NFL teams were plotting to lure the 50-year-old coach away from the Spartans. Since that 9-1 start, Michigan State is 4-3, including Saturday’s 34-7 loss to Minnesota, a thorough beatdown coming on the heels of a decisive loss last week to Washington.
Purdue held off Florida Atlantic 28-26 Saturday at West Lafayette, Ind., behind Austin Burton’s three touchdown passes and Dylan Downing’s
Marshawn Lloyd rushed for a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as South Carolina overpowered Charlotte 56-20 Saturday night in
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis completed 16 of 26 passes for a career-high 321 yards and a touchdown as Florida State dominated Boston College 44-14 on Saturday. The Seminoles have opened 4-0 for the first time since 2015. Trey Benson had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and he added a pair of touchdown runs (36 and 15). Lawrance Toafili had a 1-yard TD run, his third scoring run of his season, and Treshaun Ward had a 22-yard touchdown run. FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) has 12 rushing touchdowns in four games. Kentron Poitier went up to grab a 31-yard touchdown reception, the first score on his FSU career. Darion Williamson caught five passes for 98 yards, both of which are career highs.
