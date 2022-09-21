Read full article on original website
As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 23, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, San Antonio’s first corn bar, easy fall treats, fall coffee drinks, a food festival and Chris Pérez’s new song!. If you thought corn in a cup was special, wait ‘til you try it from the city’s first corn bar! We’re trying the tasty, customizable elote from Elotitos!
San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest returns this fall at St. Paul Square
SAN ANTONIO — Calling all grilled cheese lovers: a festival dedicated to you is returning to the Alamo City. The SATX Grilled Cheese Fest will take place at the historic St. Paul Square from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. "Celebrate the fall weather with warm, gooey...
You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season
SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered. They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1. Between Sept. 23-29,...
‘The community is coming together’: Head for the Cure 5K in San Antonio brings in over $67K
Over $67,000 was raised Saturday morning in San Antonio to help find a cure for brain cancer. All the money was raised at the 9th annual Head for the Cure 5K event. KSAT 12 sponsors the run every year to honor our former news director Jim Boyle, who passed away from brain cancer.
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
Santikos offers $1 movies in Fall Movie Series
SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Entertainment is bringing back its $1 Fall Movie Series. Each week, from Sept. 24 through Nov. 3, Santikos theaters will offer two movies a week for $1 admission. Here is the schedule:. Week 1: Sept. 24 - 29 Casper. Beetlejuice. Week 2: Sept. 30 -...
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque & Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
At the show, the Pops will debut a new segment called 'skin-prov,' in which the audience will vote on songs for the cast to perform to.
San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday
The tree giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and the event also will include an educational workshop and outdoor activities.
Texas Eats: Celebrity Guests, Award-Winning Tacos, & Spicy Bites
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the winner of the 2022 Taco Rumble competition, Tacos Cucuy. David samples the menu with the owner,...
New Southern comfort food restaurant Claudine to open near Pearl on Oct. 12
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio couple behind Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale are opening their third restaurant in Government Hill near the Pearl. Starting October 12, the eatery will serve customers Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
San Antonio florist finds healing through flowers after losing 5-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother whose 5-month-old child passed away has found a way to heal and move forward with the help of making of flower arrangements for others. “If you don’t have hope, you have no peace,” Jessica Craven said about what it’s like when your child dies. “You simply, you just die in your grief.”
25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.
Young baker brings realism to kitchen with hyper realistic cakes
SAN ANTONIO — A young baker in San Antonio is bringing realism to the cake scene one layer of icing at a time. Gabriella Perez said she started her business after being interested in art growing up, she decided to go to a crafts store and start working on cakes!
This 16-acre ranch in Texas lets you hang out with alpacas
SAN ANTONIO — There's a 16-acre ranch in Texas dedicated to alpacas. You can take guided tours, pet them, feed them and pose with them for your Instagram followers. It's called Black Barn Alpacas and we couldn't help but notice the thousands of followers they've gained promoting their ranch. It's owned by an animal-loving couple who pride themselves on deeply caring for the alpacas.
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
All the places in the San Antonio area to celebrate Oktoberfest
Don't forget your dirndls and lederhosen.
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Planned 17-story hotel, Civic Park development breathing new life into Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair is undergoing a major transformation as construction is underway for Civic Park. “We’re excited to bring a world-class park to San Antonio, and we’re excited to have this be where San Antonio meets,” said Meredith Balzen, Hemisfair’s communications director. Part of...
San Antonio Restaurant Serving El Paso Inspired Favorites
San Antonioans are getting a little bit of El Paso flavor with a restaurant that's serving up some El Paso favorites. According to @the_chuco_life on Instagram, an El Paso native has opened up a restaurant in San Antonio and, of course, they are serving up some 915 inspired eats. According...
