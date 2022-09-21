ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 23, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, San Antonio’s first corn bar, easy fall treats, fall coffee drinks, a food festival and Chris Pérez’s new song!. If you thought corn in a cup was special, wait ‘til you try it from the city’s first corn bar! We’re trying the tasty, customizable elote from Elotitos!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season

SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered. They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1. Between Sept. 23-29,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

Santikos offers $1 movies in Fall Movie Series

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Entertainment is bringing back its $1 Fall Movie Series. Each week, from Sept. 24 through Nov. 3, Santikos theaters will offer two movies a week for $1 admission. Here is the schedule:. Week 1: Sept. 24 - 29 Casper. Beetlejuice. Week 2: Sept. 30 -...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
106.3 The Buzz

With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest

Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Antonio Current

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio

South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIII TV3

This 16-acre ranch in Texas lets you hang out with alpacas

SAN ANTONIO — There's a 16-acre ranch in Texas dedicated to alpacas. You can take guided tours, pet them, feed them and pose with them for your Instagram followers. It's called Black Barn Alpacas and we couldn't help but notice the thousands of followers they've gained promoting their ranch. It's owned by an animal-loving couple who pride themselves on deeply caring for the alpacas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

