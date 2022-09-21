Read full article on original website
Herbst Rallies for Fifth at Texas
Race Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team proved to be resilient in the Texas heat in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, the opening playoff race of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The Las Vegas native started the 200-lap race 11th and struggled with a loose racecar in the initial laps. The No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang then had to drop to the rear after a penalty during the day’s first pit stop, but Herbst made quick work in his drive back toward the front. By the end of Stage 2, he was sitting 12th, then restarted ninth for the final stage. Chaos ensued on multiple occasions during the last 100 laps, and Herbst used his savvy driving skills to maneuver his way around two accidents, sitting fourth on a lap-126 restart. He stayed in the top-five until his final scheduled green-flag pit stop on lap 169 and rejoined the field in 15th. The race went caution-free until the checkered flag and Herbst was able to work his way into the top-10 by lap 182. He worked his way forward from there to score his seventh top-five of the season and his second in a row.
Keselowski scores pole position for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Featured
After an upset win as a team owner last week at Bristol with Christopher Buescher, Brad Keselowski in the No. 6 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing won the pole for Sunday's event at Texas Motor Speedway. Keselowski dropped a lap with a time of 28.573 seconds around the mile and a half speedway near Fort Worth, Tex. Keselowski’s last pole came in 2019, a three year drought until this afternoon. Keselowski told the media center, “I think it’s a little unfair that that statistic sticks because we went a whole year without qualifying due to COVID-19. I did really well with the old format of qualifying, but I am just glad the direction RFK Racing is headed in these past couple of weeks. It will be a bright future ahead.”
2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Texas Advance
Renu joins Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro as the primary partner for Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The Carrollton, Texas based company is a general contractor servicing multi-family, hospitality and commercial properties. Chastain hopes the Renu branding on his Chevrolet will bring the same result...
Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Texas NXS Advance
• Riley Herbst kicks off his playoff drive this Saturday in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang locked himself into the postseason two weekends ago at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, marking his third straight playoff appearance since his rookie year in 2020. Herbst is seeded 11th in the 12-driver playoff field, three points below the top-eight cutoff to advance to the Round of 8, which begins Oct. 15 at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway. To get there, Herbst must successfully navigate Texas and then the next two playoff races Oct. 1 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Oct. 8 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. Winning is the surefire way to advance to the next round of the playoffs, but consistency, the ability to avoid trouble, and accumulating valuable stage points are all important aspects of advancing throughout the playoffs and to the ultimate goal of being a part of the Championship 4 Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.
