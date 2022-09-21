ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat Was Just ‘Pranking’ When She Said This About Her Upcoming Album

By Hannah Dailey
 3 days ago

It’s an awfully confusing day to be a Doja Cat fan, but that seems to be how Doja Cat likes it. Over a week after she told CR Fashion Book that her next album was going to be inspired by 1990s German rave music , the 26-year-old rapper tweeted that she had actually just been joking — before proceeding to troll her followers further about the supposed genres of her upcoming music in a string of sarcastic tweets.

“I’m not doing a german rave culture album you guys,” she wrote Tuesday (Sept. 20). “I was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it.”

The “Vegas” rapper certainly had a lot of fans fooled, but to be fair, she was quite convincing when she told designer Matthew M. Williams, who interviewed her for the fashion magazine’s Sept. 13 story, that she was modeling her sound after that specific period’s rave music.

“We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” Doja, whose most recent album Planet Her dropped last year, said at the time. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun.”

“I know [dance music] is kind of the trend at the moment, but I loved that stuff as a kid,” she’d added. “Now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

But apparently, it was all just a bunch of baloney — and Doja isn’t stopping there. Following her first tweet saying that German rave had apparently never been in the picture, the Grammy winner continued to tease followers about what her next songs will or won’t entail. “I’m doing an R&B album,” she wrote. “Straight R&B no rap at all.”

Then, she immediately contradicted herself. “Yall I was lying,” Doja tweeted. “I’m doing an experimental jazz album. I thought it would be funny to steer you into believing i was doing r&b cuz i knew it would work but I’m doing experimental jazz now, honest truth.”

The “Woman” artist went on to joke that no, it actually was going to be an R&B album with just one eight-bar rap verse featured on “the 34th song off the deluxe.” “That was also a lie,” she then countered. “There is no side A or side B. The album will have 8 sides and will come in a cube shape.”

To close out her pranking spree, she posted a voice memo titled “the truth.” “I am putting out a rock album,” she said. “It’s going to have emo jams. The name of the album is called ‘Rock Out: Volume 1, The Abyss 5,000. I will be dying my hair… and wearing lots of plaid. I am entering a rock phase.”

See some of Doja’s tweets joking about the genre of her next album below:

Community Policy