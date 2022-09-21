ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-boyfriend among 3 arrested after teen found dead along country road, Texas cops say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Three people are accused of murder after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found shot along a country road, Texas authorities say.

Emily Rodriguez-Avila was last seen leaving work at Niko Niko’s Greek restaurant in west Houston on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Her family came to pick her up that night, but she texted them that she had already left with friends, KHOU reported on Sept. 5.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a body being found along a country road east of Plum Grove on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, KTRK reported at the time. Plum Grove is about 50 miles northeast of Niko Niko’s restaurant.

Deputies arrived to find Rodriguez-Avila lying on her side with a gunshot wound, still wearing her work uniform, 12 News Now reported.

The murder investigation led officers to arrest three people: 19-year-old Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 20-year-old Joel Garcia-Martinez and 20-year-old Katherine Alvarez-Flores, the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Rivera-Ortiz is an ex-boyfriend of the victim, KTRK , KHOU , and Click2Houston reported, citing the sheriff’s office.

All three are facing murder charges, the sheriff said. Alvarez-Flores is facing an additional charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to the release.

“The investigation is still on-going in an effort to determine a motive,” authorities said.

WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas woman fatally shot, NCIS agent wounded during probe over domestic violence claims

ATASCOCITA, Texas — An investigation into a domestic violence allegation in Texas turned deadly on Thursday when a man fatally shot his wife, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, another person, who may be a Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigator, was also injured in the shooting, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Click2Houston.com

‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah

HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
fox26houston.com

Woman kidnaped by ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON - Officials said a woman has been saved overnight Friday after she was kidnaped by her ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County. Sheriff's deputies were called to a reported kidnapping in the area of Fallbrook and 249 around 7 p.m. They were told to look for a silver Toyota Rav4 with a broken-out rear windshield. The very vehicle was found on N Gessner and 249 in the Willowbrook area and officers were able to take the driver into custody.
