Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Highly Opinionated: This Is LA’s Best Breakfast Burrito
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month brings the hot take on the city’s breakfast burrito scene, where old-school corner breakfast spots compete with ultra-cheesy, oversaturated Instagram favorites. Here now is where to find the single best breakfast burrito in the city.
AOL Corp
The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses
Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
LA’s Newest Seafood Restaurant Is Filled With Old-School Glamour
When Los Angeles culinary power couple Patti and Hans Röckenwagner and Michelin two-star chef Josiah Citrin debut Dear Jane’s in Marina del Rey tonight, the seafood-focused restaurant will nod to the glory days of old school dining glamour—and make you believe they’re here again. The oysters Rockefeller, shellfish towers, carts gliding through the dining room to dispense shrimp Louie tableside and fish sticks audaciously topped with caviar will all add to the allure. But it’s more than just food. The waterfront views, beautiful mid-century building, dimly lit bar that uses a fireplace for illumination and glittery Hollywood clientele will give...
The Best Tacos In Los Angeles
Is there a more ubiquitous food in LA than tacos? Doubtful. From late-night al pastor trucks in South LA to family-run taquerias with stunning carnitas, to say that LA’s taco options are unlimited still feels like an understatement. And let’s be clear—this is a very good problem to have.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This stunning downtown LA hotel just opened in the Bank of Italy building
A shimmering gold coffered ceiling greets you on the ground floor.
pasadenaweekly.com
Ode to American cuisine: The George embodies northeast Pasadena
Richard Brent has a vision to make northeast Pasadena vibrant as a place for everyone to enjoy. That’s why he chose it for the location for his new restaurant, The George. “There is not much in northeast Pasadena, and I want to bring back the neighborhood quality that’s accessible for everyone,” Brent said.
Eater
Lobster Ramen Will Soon Be Available Across LA, Thanks to This Ambitious Singapore Restaurant Group
Starting Saturday, a popular Singapore ramen chain makes its stateside debut at 141 N. Atlantic Boulevard in Monterey Park. The San Gabriel Valley will be the first location for Ramen King Keisuke, followed by an ambitious expansion plan involving 13 more outposts throughout ramen-heavy Southern California. Japanese-born chef Keisuke Takeda...
Dezeen
Photos reveal MAD's "iconic" Lucas Museum under construction in Los Angeles
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has released images of its MAD-designed home under construction in Los Angeles and announced an opening date of 2025. Under construction alongside the LA Memorial Coliseum stadium in Exposition Park, the five-story building will be home to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art when it completes.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxla.com
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
Mr. Bones Is Back With His 35th Annual Pumpkin Patch, And Tickets Are Now On Sale!
It’s that time of year once again for leaves to fall, Halloween costumes to be procrastinated, and pumpkin patches to bring us the best autumn vibes! From October 7th to the 30th, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch will celebrate Halloween and the changing seasons by bringing the farmstead to Culver City at 10100 Jefferson Blvd. This will be Mr. Bones’ 35th year spreading harvest cheer, so grab your tickets and get in on the tradition! Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has an incredible history spanning 35 years. Inspired by Becky and David Campbell’s farm in Silverton, Oregon, the pair realized how few opportunities the children of Los Angeles had to experience farm life in the city. Moving across Southern California as it grew, Mr. Bones quickly became a must-see attraction for families, friends, and all those who love this cozy time of year. The pumpkin patch is now located in Culver City, where it draws guests from all over!
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Boyle Heights pizzeria celebrates Latino flavors with mole pizza
LOS ANGELES — Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. opened on Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Boyle Heights, and from the start, executive chef Jorge Sandoval knew he wanted to pay homage to the culture of the neighborhood. Front and center on his menu are things like mole pizza, chicano gravy papa...
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
discovering-la.com
Tacos La Caretta Dishes Out Mazatlán-Style Carne Asada
Many livelihoods changed once COVID hit. In early 2020, José Morales Jr. was fired from his job due to the pandemic and instead followed in his father’s footsteps and became a full-time taquero. Previously, he worked part-time with his father on a food cart called Tacos La Carreta on Sundays. There they prepared Mazatlán favorites such as chorreadas, vampiros, carne asada tacos, and papas locas.
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and […]
pasadenaweekly.com
Food court staple Massis Kabob opens first standalone eatery
The LA food court staple Massis Kabob unveiled its first standalone restaurant less than a mile from where it began in the Glendale Galleria 46 years ago. Hacop “Jack” Baghdassarian, whose family had fled Iran after the revolution, opened Massis Kabob in 1976 when kabobs weren’t commonplace. “Massis” comes from the colloquial Armenian term for Mount Ararat, the mountain the Bible said Noah descended from after the flood.
csulauniversitytimes.com
This grandma makes theme parks even more magical
Many grandparents spoil their grandkids with gifts. This “meemaw” is different because she does that for complete strangers of all ages. Laura Mayer, 57, gives away knicknacks to kids and adults alike at local theme parks. Mayer, a grandmother of nine, a retired Glendale office assistant, and a...
claremont-courier.com
Out with the drought: Farewell to our grassy front yard of 60 years
I was so sure replacing our green lawn of 60-plus years was the right thing to do. Even though there are many fond memories growing up playing outside on our lawn, I was simply worn out trying to maintain grass that seemed to need water constantly. And over the past year, with rising temperatures becoming a common occurrence, it seemed impossible to keep up.
Comments / 0