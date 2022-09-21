Read full article on original website
Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’
Problem has festered for months, officials acknowledge. The post Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland Gets $144 Million in Federal Funds to Rehabilitate Aging Water Infrastructure
Responding to Maryland’s water woes, the Environmental Protection Agency will make $144 million in funds from President Biden’s infrastructure bill available to the state for improvements to drinking water systems and wastewater management. The funding includes $76 million being made available now to the Maryland Department of the...
dbknews.com
Marylanders must vote in the upcoming cannabis referendum
Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Last legislative session, Maryland almost legalized cannabis. It’s now up for a vote via a referendum on November’s midterm election ballot. However, this referendum could push the bill to fail, despite the wishes of cannabis supporters in Maryland.
educationplanetonline.com
30 Top Autism Schools in Maryland[Special Needs Schools]
An Autism diagnosis shouldn’t turn into the label that identifies your child. Educators at autism schools in Maryland work to help children reach their maximum potential without neglecting sight of what kids crave most -fun!. Autism schools in Maryland utilize an evidence-based way to deal with a treatment that...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant
Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
Kushner Company Agrees to Pay at Least $3.25 Million to Settle Claims of Shoddy Apartments and Rent Abuses
A Kushner subsidiary is settling a lawsuit that the state of Maryland filed after ProPublica reported widespread problems in thousands of the company’s Baltimore-area apartments.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies
As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins, CareFirst dispute reveals deeper issues in Maryland's insurance system: Viewpoint
The dispute between CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System is the result of structural issues withinthe state's unique health insurance system, Maryland State Medical Society President Gene Ransom said. In an op-ed for Maryland Matters, Mr. Ransom wrote the dispute "shouldn't come as a surprise," as CareFirst controls large shares...
Maryland men charged for trafficking “rainbow” fentanyl in Skittles, Nerds containers to Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut, the Department of Justice said. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that a grand jury found 34-year-old Oscar Flores of Mount Rainer, Maryland, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses. […]
PLANetizen
Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Proposal Moves Forward
Southern Maryland workers may soon have more public transit options. Well, as soon as the state can “undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and [environmental] process and secure a record of decision for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.”. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt...
Wbaltv.com
Should you get the flu shot and COVID-19 booster shot at the same time?
As flu season gets underway, some Marylanders are wondering whether to get the flu shot and the new COVID-19 booster shot at the same time. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The Maryland Hospital Association is encouraging everyone who is eligible to...
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
foxbaltimore.com
Tropical Depression Nine threatens Florida before potentially heading towards Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE Sept 24 - Tropical storm Ian to become major hurricane and threaten Florida first. Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to threaten Florida first and then potentially head towards Maryland next weekend. The system is currently traveling west-northwest and battling...
KTTS
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor from Washington D.C. pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to Medicare and Medicaid fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri whom he never met. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City said 36-year-old Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun pleaded guilty to one count...
Property Management Company To Pay Over $3.2 Million To Current, Previous Maryland Tenants
A New Jersey based corporation and the several dozen companies they own has reached a $3.2 million settlement with the Consumer Protector Division after charging tenants illegal fees while also failing to maintain properties, officials announce. Westminster Management LLC will pay $3,250,000 in restitution to thousands of current and former...
Maryland Retired School Personnel Association offers mini-grants for classroom teachers
Classroom teachers can apply for one of six mini-grants offered by the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA). The mini-grants — awarding up to $300 per teacher — may be used on special projects or activities that are not funded through the school system, PTA, or PTSO. Last school year, Emily Leedy, a teacher at […]
WUSA
9 things to do on the first weekend of fall in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 23-25
WASHINGTON — It's the very first weekend of fall! Kick the season off with a few fun events across the DMV. From foodie festivals to fall classics, immersive games, and home decor showcases, there is so much to do!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at...
WTOP
DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run
As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity. The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C. Hackett’s body was found on...
As homeless encampments in DC grow, neighbors and businesses grow frustrated with the District's response
WASHINGTON — The District saw a 40% spike in the number of homeless encampments across the city during the pandemic, but only a 5% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. That’s because some unsheltered residents set up multiple tents as the city relaxed its enforcement of laws banning encampments during COVID, according to Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for the District of Columbia Health and Human Services.
WTOP
DC police investigating fatal Northeast shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast that left a 32-year-old District man dead. Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, D.C. police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of 15th Street. Police found David Scott suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead after all life-saving measures failed.
