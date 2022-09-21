ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

dbknews.com

Marylanders must vote in the upcoming cannabis referendum

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Last legislative session, Maryland almost legalized cannabis. It’s now up for a vote via a referendum on November’s midterm election ballot. However, this referendum could push the bill to fail, despite the wishes of cannabis supporters in Maryland.
educationplanetonline.com

30 Top Autism Schools in Maryland[Special Needs Schools]

An Autism diagnosis shouldn’t turn into the label that identifies your child. Educators at autism schools in Maryland work to help children reach their maximum potential without neglecting sight of what kids crave most -fun!. Autism schools in Maryland utilize an evidence-based way to deal with a treatment that...
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant

Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
fox5dc.com

Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies

As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
WTNH

Maryland men charged for trafficking “rainbow” fentanyl in Skittles, Nerds containers to Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut, the Department of Justice said. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that a grand jury found 34-year-old Oscar Flores of Mount Rainer, Maryland, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses. […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
PLANetizen

Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Proposal Moves Forward

Southern Maryland workers may soon have more public transit options. Well, as soon as the state can “undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and [environmental] process and secure a record of decision for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.”. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt...
TRAFFIC
KTTS

Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor from Washington D.C. pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to Medicare and Medicaid fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri whom he never met. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City said 36-year-old Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun pleaded guilty to one count...
MISSOURI STATE
WTOP

DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run

As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity. The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C. Hackett’s body was found on...
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

As homeless encampments in DC grow, neighbors and businesses grow frustrated with the District's response

WASHINGTON — The District saw a 40% spike in the number of homeless encampments across the city during the pandemic, but only a 5% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. That’s because some unsheltered residents set up multiple tents as the city relaxed its enforcement of laws banning encampments during COVID, according to Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for the District of Columbia Health and Human Services.
HOMELESS
WTOP

DC police investigating fatal Northeast shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast that left a 32-year-old District man dead. Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, D.C. police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of 15th Street. Police found David Scott suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead after all life-saving measures failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY

