PayPal removes 'gender-critical' organizations from platforms, citing hate speech

JustMyThoughts
3d ago
Unless there is actual "hate" speech on those sites, hopefully they file suit and win big. There is a BIG difference between expressing a different opinion, and actual "hate" speech. Unfortunately, liberals seem to label everything that doesn't toe the line with their opinions as "hate". Hence the ignorance that is "cancel culture".
A Bill Is Underway To Compel Google, Facebook And Other Tech Platforms To Share Revenue With Media Organizations
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to allow news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook and win more revenue. The Democrat Amy Klobuchar-led bill is due for the Senate for their approval. A similar...
Mark Zuckerberg is dragging Meta to failure says Harvard expert
Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School, thinks that Mark Zuckerberg has "really lost his way" and is slowly dragging his company Meta to failure. George made these comments while speaking to CNBC about his new book titled True North: Leading Authentically in Today’s Workplace, Emerging Leader Edition.
TechCrunch
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
Mark Zuckerberg is about to be a dad for the 3rd time. Here's a look into the life, career, and controversies surrounding the billionaire Meta CEO.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg grew up outside of New York City and dropped out of Harvard after founding Facebook. He's built it into a $383 billion company while weathering numerous scandals and controversies. Zuckerberg is expecting his third daughter with his wife of a decade, Priscilla Chan. See more stories...
I Think We Can All Agree These 26 Parents Should Stop Posting And Permanently Deactivate Their Facebook Accounts
“My 5-year-old son twerks all the time. We’ve tried everything to get him to stop. Is this normal?”
YOGA・
There are five types of bad bosses to avoid — and Mark Zuckerberg fits three of them, says Harvard expert
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become a role model for how not to run a company, according to a management expert from Harvard Business School. The best bosses in business today can move mountains thanks to their authenticity and character—the worst are motivated chiefly by the need to feed their own egos.
Black Salon Owner Blames Google After Video of a Racist Rant Led Social Media To Attack Wrong Business
Iris Mejia, the owner of the salon Beauty Bar Orlando, became the victim of social media backlash after a restaurant manager posited a video of an anti-Asian racist rant that went viral. NBC News reports Mejia whose salon is located near the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in Orlando, where the...
Josh Hawley ridiculed for demanding schools teach kids there is only “one gender”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is being mocked for a baffling argument that suggests he may be "gender-confused," according to HuffPost. The conservative lawmaker's latest debacle stems from a fundraising email he recently sent. In that email, he raised concerns about teaching children that "more...
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
thebrag.com
Facebook users file class action lawsuit against Meta for in-app tracking
Meta is now facing a class-action lawsuit as Facebook users are suing the platform for in-app tracking on external websites. United States users of Facebook are suing the platform’s parent company, Meta, for allegedly tracking them through an in-app browser on IOS devices, which conflict with Apple’s privacy policies.
LAW・
Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
How to delete your Facebook account
There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook
For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
Dilbert creator says 77 newspapers canceled comic strip as it tackles woke culture
The creator of Dilbert, Scott Adams, announced Tuesday that his comic has been canceled by nearly 77 newspapers, which he says are owned by one media company.
How Mark Zuckerberg Just Lost Over Half Of His Wealth
Mark Zuckerberg, the man behind Facebook and its parent company Meta, has lost billions on paper as the company struggles to find a new purpose.
cryptoslate.com
US lawmakers warn that Facebook, Instagram are ‘becoming breeding ground’ for crypto scams
U.S. Senators have called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail policies his company is using to address the rising cases of crypto scams on Facebook and Instagram, The Washington Post reported on Sept. 9. The lawmakers made the call as a recent report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in five days
There are just five days remaining before beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income receive the second half of their September payment. Recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30, bringing the monthly total up to $1,682 due to a scheduling quirk in the program. Additionally, essential persons who live with an SSI beneficiary will also get a second payment of $421 on Sept. 30.
