Business

PayPal removes 'gender-critical' organizations from platforms, citing hate speech

By Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
JustMyThoughts
3d ago

Unless there is actual "hate" speech on those sites, hopefully they file suit and win big. There is a BIG difference between expressing a different opinion, and actual "hate" speech. Unfortunately, liberals seem to label everything that doesn't toe the line with their opinions as "hate". Hence the ignorance that is "cancel culture".

