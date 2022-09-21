ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus update: Relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out to Californians in October

By Jack Birle
 4 days ago

E ligible residents of the Golden State can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of inflation relief efforts to combat rising costs for consumers.

The Middle Class Tax Refund , as the payments are titled by the state of California, will be sent out to eligible residents beginning next month via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. All payments are expected to be issued by January 2023.

Eligible applicants must have been residents of the state for six months of the 2020 tax year, filed 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021, and earned less than $250,000 a year for single filers or less than $500,000 a year for couples. The state also says that if someone was eligible to be claimed as a dependent for taxes in 2020, he or she is ineligible for the refund.

The amount people will receive from the refund will depend on the income of recipients and if they have any dependents.

Married filers who make $150,000 or less and have a dependent will receive a payment of $1,050, on the high end. Single filers making between $125,001 and $250,000 with no dependents will receive a payment of $200, on the low end.

California is one of several states issuing relief as inflation numbers remain high . Various other states have tried a variety of solutions to provide relief to citizens.

