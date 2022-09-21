Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
9-7-8-8, FIREBALL: 7
(nine, seven, eight, eight; FIREBALL: seven)
