Sen. Johnson blames Biden admin, 'corrupt media' for ongoing border crisis: 'That is the root cause'

Former NY official who exposed Biden's secret migrant flights calls out liberals' 'meltdown' over the border
Former Westchester County, New York Executive Rob Astorino joined "Brian Kilmeade Radio" to take on the left's hypocrisy over migrant flights, one year after he helped expose the Biden administration's nighttime flights of illegal immigrants into New York. ROB ASTORINO: I don't know how to spell the word, but I...
ICE official testifies Biden administration removing a fraction of the migrants that Obama removed
EXCLUSIVE: A top Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official admitted that the Biden administration has removed a fraction of the amount of illegal migrants in the last decade compared to previous administrations. Executive Associate Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Corey Price testified under oath during a Sept. 9...
Biden at United Nations is just another clown show
What to make of the annual international gabfest that is the UN General Assembly? No longer a stately assemblage of heads of state, the get-together has devolved into a daytime talk show, rife with drama over who shows up, who doesn’t and who bashes whom. And when the next day rolls around, we’ve all forgotten what we watched the day before.
GOP lawmaker, ex-sheriff calls out Biden's border: Trump was right, 'they're not sending their best'
Former President Donald Trump has been proven correct regarding a declaration in his 2015 candidacy announcement that countries whose citizens are flooding the U.S.-Mexico border are "not sending their best," a GOP lawmaker and former Texas sheriff said Tuesday. In June 2015, Trump – after his now-famous ride down the...
Rep. McCaul blasts Kamala Harris for blaming border crisis on Trump: 'A completely self-inflicted wound'
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas., said Friday that VP Kamala Harris and the Biden administration are "playing games," calling the border crisis a "self-inflicted wound" from their policies of the last two years. McCaul joined "Faulkner Focus" to reply to Kamala Harris' statements claiming that the administration is "trying to reconstruct"...
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing
The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Sen. Paul, conservatives warn of ‘violent consequences’ of Biden rhetoric following death of North Dakota teen
Conservatives on social media and on Capitol Hill are pointing to heated rhetoric from President Biden following a killing in North Dakota that left a teenager dead following a reported political disagreement. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was killed on Sunday in North Dakota after 41-year-old Shannon Brandt allegedly ran over him...
NEA teachers' union where Biden spoke has showered Democrats with political contributions over the years
America's largest labor union where President Biden spoke Friday has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including the president, showering the party with a lopsided portion of its total political contributions, according to campaign finance data. According to Open Secrets, the National Educators Association (NEA), which represents public school teachers and...
SEAN HANNITY: With his obvious, transparent cognitive decline, Biden is little more than a shadow
Sean Hannity discussed Biden's complete inability to be a capable leader and how the "Democratic Socialist Green New Deal Party" is controlling Biden on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: At one point, Donald Trump stated that he wanted Joe Biden, your current president, to do a good job, wanted him to be successful in a way that would improve the lives of the American people. Unfortunately, Joe is not capable. The results, they speak for themselves. Now, recently, Biden said, quote:
Karine Jean-Pierre calls out GOP governors, says Biden admin has 'always been ready' to act on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the Biden administration has "always been ready" to act on immigration after criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis', R-Fla., decision to send two planes with migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Jean-Pierre sat down with MSNBC's Alex Wagner, who asked the White House press secretary...
Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party
MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
Karine Jean-Pierre condemns GOP stunts, claims Biden ‘trying to fix’ immigration system ‘decimated’ by Trump
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested Thursday on "The View" that the Biden administration is attempting to "fix" an immigration system that former President Trump decimated. She claimed that Republicans helped create chaos on the border. Jean-Pierre told the hosts of "The View" the numbers of people fleeing from...
Kamala Harris slams ‘irresponsibility,’ ‘dereliction of duty’ of GOP governors sending migrants to blue areas
Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Republican leaders in a Vice video published on Wednesday, suggesting they are making life worse for women and asylum seekers. When asked whether she thought "democracy" was "backsliding" after the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, Harris said, "I do believe that it challenges the strength of our ability to fight for democracies around the world when we have fundamental rights that are being attacked by extremist so-called leaders within our own country."
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin attacks Latino Republicans for voting 'against their self interest'
Sunny Hostin once again suggested minorities could only vote Democrat, during Friday's "The View." The talk show hosts were discussing former President Trump adviser Jared Kushner criticizing politicians using migrants as "political pawns" when, out of the blue, Hostin made a dig at Republican Latinos. "That's what's so interesting to...
Biden's Surrender of the Border has Become Democrats' Biggest Liability | Opinion
For all his eagerness to repeal the Trump administration's immigration policies, President Joe Biden shows no interest in replacing them with other ideas. His approach to the border crisis is to avert his eyes from it altogether. This jarring lack of leadership is a top issue heading into the midterms—well beyond Texas and the border states.
North Dakota political murder 'lands in the lap' of Joe Biden: Judge Jeanine Pirro
The alleged murder of the North Dakota teenager who was mowed down over a political dispute "lands in the lap" of President Biden, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Thursday, blaming the president's recent rhetoric for fueling the "extremist hate" that she says led to the fatal incident. "As far as I’m...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: CA Rep. Speier suggests moving 128 military bases out of GOP states that are pro-life
Speaking from the U.S. House floor on Tuesday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) suggested moving 128 U.S. military bases out of GOP pro-life states while addressing new legislation that would require the Department of Defense to pay for travel expenses to get an abortion. “There’s a part of me that says...
House Republicans sound alarm over report Venezuela is sending violent criminals to US border
EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are sounding the alarm over a reported move by Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to empty prisons of violent criminals and send them to the U.S. southern border -- with Republicans warning that such a move could put the U.S. "in grave danger." "We write you with serious...
