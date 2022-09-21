Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Morning” game were:
3-0-2, FIREBALL: 2
(three, zero, two; FIREBALL: two)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Morning” game were:
3-0-2, FIREBALL: 2
(three, zero, two; FIREBALL: two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0