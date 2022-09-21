Read full article on original website
Driver killed in midnight accident near Gray Court
A single-vehicle accident on Old Laurens Road near Gray Court claimed the life of the driver around 12 a.m. Saturday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Ford Escape was killed when the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road, striking two signs, a tree and overturning. The accident occurred about a mile north of Gray Court on Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive.
Airplanes up for show-and-tell at Laurens County Airport Sunday
The Laurens County Airport will again be welcoming pilots from across the state as the South Carolina Breakfast Club returns to Laurens this Sunday morning, Sept. 25, and anyone is welcome to drive to the airport for breakfast, see the airplanes up close and chat with the pilots. The Laurens...
Guests welcomed Saturday as local Cherokee Nation holds Pow-Wow
Gray Court, S.C. – The 15th Annual Pow-Wow of the PAIA Lower Eastern Cherokee Nation SC will be held this Saturday,. and the full day of festivities is only a 15-minute drive from Downtown Laurens. Located on the tribal grounds at 3688 Warrior Creek Road, Gray Court, the Pow-Wow...
County to build handicapped accessible playground
Laurens County, S.C. – A park designed for wheelchair accessibility and funded by the Capital Project Sales Tax will be located at the Laurens County Park, and Laurens County Parks and Recreation Director Andy Howard said they’ll begin work soon. “The ADA park equipment was delivered earlier this...
Crusaders drop homecoming contest, 42-20
Jefferson Davis Academy spoiled Laurens Academy’s Homecoming festivities Friday night, defeating the Crusaders 42-20 at LA’s Todd Kirk Field. JDA led the entire way, taking an 8-0 lead in the first quarter that they extended to 26-14 by halftime. Three different players scored for LA. Wide receiver Buddy...
Finally Friday with J Stephens and Sweet Tea Soiree
Laurens, S.C. – Summer weather is still here, so Main Street Laurens’ Finally Friday this weekend will offer numerous varieties of sweet tea at its annual Sweet Tea Soiree. “We will have about 200 cups available at a white Main Street Laurens tent in the seating plaza area,”...
T.L. Hanna rolls over offense-less Raiders, 38-7
T.L. Hanna’s Sasheen Latimer ran for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets dominated host Laurens Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium. Latimer’s 78 yards was a game high and part of a balanced and potent Yellow Jacket rushing attack that rolled up 394 yards against the Raiders (1-5).
Red Devils saddle Thoroughbreds with 54-28 loss
Clinton’s Keividrick Richardson started the game by bursting up the middle for a 59-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage that proved to be more than just a score. It was a hint of things to come. The unbeaten Red Devils, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A,...
