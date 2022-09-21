Read full article on original website
Survey says: most residents want pool
The majority of 941 residents polled want a new public pool of some sort, according to city survey results introduced by City Manager Ron Strand at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. A whopping over 94.5 percent said they consider it important for the community to have access to a...
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Sept. 22
Officer initiated activity at N China Lake Bl, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Arrest Made. Occurred on N Mono Ct. Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: WPH2 rp states gf is hitting him with a pool ball. while on 21 gf threw it at him again and hit him in the chest.
Chamber welcomes new members
The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce welcomed new members on Sept. 13. Kay Blachley, Lisa Balk and Columbia Nelson representing Guide Dogs for the Blind Puppy Raising Club of Ridgecrest received their membership certificate at an appropriate time given that September is National Guide Dog Month. Also in attendance was puppy Florita. The club raises puppies from the age of 8 to 12 weeks to 16 to 18 months old, at which time the dogs are returned to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
China Lake native talks about switching gears to find a new groove
Author Iris Hattersley, one of the “Lucky 13,” will discuss “Switching Gears to Find a New Groove” at the Ridge Writers general meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, that starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores. Public welcome. No admission charge. Masks requested.
City staffers receive service awards
The Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting on Sept. 21, 2022 recognized Heather Spurlock (Planner) and Richard Wahl (Parks and Recreation Department) with service awards. Both were recognized for 5 years of service with the city. Also recognized but not present were Kenneth Merzlak,Jr. (15 years); Nicholas Dilda (5 years)...
Ridgecrest City Council recognizes Constitution Week
The Ridgecrest City Council on Wednesday officially recognized as September 17 to 23 as Constitution Week and members of the Panamint Springs Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution were on hand to receive the proclamation. Sharon Homer, Pat Richard and Laura Miller (l-r front, in blue shirts) of the...
