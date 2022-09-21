Read full article on original website
Sovereign citizen’s car stereo creates international incident at Pinecrest: Orange Police Blotter
Disorderly conduct, obstructing official business: Wall Street. Several Pinecrest visitors flagged down a passing police lieutenant around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16 regarding a white convertible with gold wheels playing music very loud and causing a disturbance. Police spotted a car matching that description in the Whole Foods parking lot, with...
REACTION: What Just Happened? Georgia Struggles in Win Over Kent State
Whether or not you believe in the mantra of a "win is a win," no one can deny it was an all-around bad day at the office for Georgia. The No. 1 ranked team in the AP and Coaches polls may not have that title for much longer, as the Bulldogs fought for four quarters against a tough Kent State team. The 42-point underdogs outperformed each of Georgia's prior three opponents as they scored 22-points against a Georgia defense that left many in awe after surrendering just ten points in their first three games.
Brunswick High School soccer player missing in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Montville Township Police Department is asking for help from the public with finding a missing teenage boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 16-year-old Trey Centa was last seen on...
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
What will it take for Cleveland to get an airport that’s not a pit?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks at the very bottom among mid-sized airports in the U.S., according to a recent national survey of customers by J.D. Power. We’re talking about the crowded terminal, expensive food, dirty bathrooms and shortage of parking at Cleveland’s aging airport, on Today in...
City of Cleveland moves forward with new plan for north coast
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is moving forward with a new plan to transform the cities north coast. “My belief is that the waterfront can become a source of healing for Cleveland’s communities and my vision is to provide access to all fourteen miles of Cleveland’s Lakefront with the guiding principles of racial equity, economic opportunity, and climate resiliency,” said Cleveland’s Mayor Justin Bibb.
Cleveland garbage collector, a suspected Heartless Felon, accused of selling meth in Ashtabula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland garbage collector who authorities say is a member of the city’s most ruthless and widespread gang is accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl in Ashtabula. Darrin Harsley Jr., 33, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing meth. Harsley,...
Community to host fundraiser for Cleveland officer who was paralyzed 2 years ago
He was a passenger, along with four other Cleveland SWAT patrolmen, inside a SWAT van en route to an active scene. When the van was hit by a passing drunk driver that failed to stop at a red light, it hit a pole, leaving the officers in serious condition and Rodrigues paralyzed from the neck down, confined to a wheelchair.
Cheers! Oktoberfests, fall drink festivals to check out in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of options for you to plan accordingly in the season ahead, which officially starts Sept. 22.
Richfield Police respond to woman 'in crisis' on I-271 in Summit County
RICHFIELD, Ohio — A Richfield Police officer was injured Friday during a struggle with a woman who allegedly lit herself on fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After a Richfield police officer learned of...
New Burlington store opening in Cleveland
Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.
Rain, cool weather bring in early steelhead trout: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Walleye and yellow perch fishermen aren’t going to be very happy with the big winds and cool temperatures along the Lake Erie shoreline Friday and Saturday, but steelhead trout anglers are smiling. That’s because surprising numbers of trophy trout from Lake Erie’s world class steelhead...
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
Why a helicopter is flying above Willowick
Residents of Willowick might be wondering why they are seeing a helicopter in the skies above their homes on Friday.
Fire crews battling blazing business in Willowick
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are currently battling a blazing business in Willowick, according to fire officials. Officials confirmed the Willowick Cafe, located at 28807 Lakeshore Blvd., was on fire Saturday afternoon. The department could not confirm any details on when the fire on Sept. 24 started. They also...
Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Fall colors are one of the best parts of the season in Northeast Ohio, and thankfully we're blessed with an abundance of beautiful parks and hiking trails, all within an hour of downtown Cleveland, where you can take in the foliage. Here are the very best. South Chagrin Reservation/ Henry...
Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says
Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
