Lake County, OH

REACTION: What Just Happened? Georgia Struggles in Win Over Kent State

Whether or not you believe in the mantra of a "win is a win," no one can deny it was an all-around bad day at the office for Georgia. The No. 1 ranked team in the AP and Coaches polls may not have that title for much longer, as the Bulldogs fought for four quarters against a tough Kent State team. The 42-point underdogs outperformed each of Georgia's prior three opponents as they scored 22-points against a Georgia defense that left many in awe after surrendering just ten points in their first three games.
ATHENS, GA
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
MENTOR, OH
City of Cleveland moves forward with new plan for north coast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is moving forward with a new plan to transform the cities north coast. “My belief is that the waterfront can become a source of healing for Cleveland’s communities and my vision is to provide access to all fourteen miles of Cleveland’s Lakefront with the guiding principles of racial equity, economic opportunity, and climate resiliency,” said Cleveland’s Mayor Justin Bibb.
CLEVELAND, OH
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
CHARDON, OH
Fire crews battling blazing business in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are currently battling a blazing business in Willowick, according to fire officials. Officials confirmed the Willowick Cafe, located at 28807 Lakeshore Blvd., was on fire Saturday afternoon. The department could not confirm any details on when the fire on Sept. 24 started. They also...
WILLOWICK, OH
Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says

Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
MASSILLON, OH

