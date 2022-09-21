Brian Kelly provides positive update on the availability of Sevyn Banks, Jack Bech

(Graythen/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly provided a positive update on LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks and wide receiver Jack Bech on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Tigers welcoming New Mexico to the bayou, Kelly stated that Banks could see some playing time this weekend.

“That is the expectation. We feel like he’s right there,” stated Kelly, when asked if Banks would be ready for Saturday’s game during Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference. “We believe that this is the weekend that he’ll finally get some playing time.”

Moreover, Banks spent four seasons at Ohio State, playing a role in the Buckeyes’ secondary. However, he took his talents to LSU this past offseason, where he’s hoping to find more opportunity. Over his time in the Big Ten, Banks amassed 43 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions.

On the other hand, Bech was expected to play a huge role for the Tigers in 2022, but he’s only caught two passes thus far. Moving forward, Kelly stated that the wide receiver will be more involved in the LSU offense, blaming himself and the coaching staff for that not already being the case.

“I think quite frankly, as coaches, and it starts with me, we’ve got to get him more involved,” answered Kelly, taking the blame. “You’re going to see that that’s going to begin to take place this weekend. I just think that as a coaching staff, we’ve got really good players at that position. We have to do a better job of getting really good players on the field. There’s got to be a very intentional rotation, there’s got to be competition in practice, where guys are competing for playing time. We’ve got to reward those guys accordingly.

“Jack’s been doing everything he’s been asked of, there shouldn’t be any narrative out there that he hasn’t or he’s injured. We have to do a better job as a coaching staff.”

As you can see, LSU could be featuring two of their talented players more moving forward. Coming off his first SEC victory, Brian Kelly will be hoping both can help provide the Tigers with some more victories in 2022.