Sentenced: $3 million+ in checks stolen after NC postal worker robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three conspirators were sentenced for trying to cash $3 million worth of stolen checks in Charlotte after robbing a postal worker of a mail key, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Charlotte residents Terrell Freeman, 35, and Joshua Monteith, 32, will serve nearly four years while Yanalise Hodge, 23, will serve two years after all three pleaded guilty to bank fraud. Additionally, Freeman was ordered to pay nearly $400,000 in restitution.

An investigation began regarding a bank fraud scheme involving stolen mail from 2020 through 2021. A stolen USPS service key that had been obtained during the robbery of a postal worker was used to steal mail from residents around Charlotte, documents showed.

The suspects attempted to deposit funds from 86 stolen checks totaling over $3 million. Straw bank accounts and fraudulent IDs were used to cash the stolen checks.

Monteith and Freeman were arrested in 2021.

