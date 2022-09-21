Read full article on original website
Man charged with beating, seriously injuring co-worker
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 32-year-old Waco man has been arrested and charged with assaulting a co-worker – resulting in injuries that left him unable to eat food for eight weeks. Anthony Phasith Soukhapon was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and arrested this week in connection with...
Killeen PD asking public for info in Thursday shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information in a Thursday night shooting. The department responded to a call around 7:26 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 400 block of E Dean Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter in critical condition.
Gatesville man faces manslaughter charge
Gatesville (FOX 44) — A Gatesville man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting death of Cody Milam. According to an arrest affidavit, Sgt. Ronald Dayton of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office went to investigate a shooting on September 16th, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. Sgt....
Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
Lampasas ISD school bus involved in Kempner crash
KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lampasas ISD school bus was involved in a crash in Kempner on Thursday afternoon. Mayor John Wilkerson said on social media that at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a traffic crash in the 12000 block of US Highway 190. Two large commercial vehicles were involved, as well as a Lampasas Independent School District bus. Wilkerson said the Kempner Police Department responded to the scene – along with multiple surrounding area Law Enforcement, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services.
Early morning fire damages Hewitt home
Hewitt (FOX 44) — Firefighters from Hewitt and Waco stopped a fire from destroying a home early Saturday morning. The first call went out just after 6 a.m. for a house fire in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Hewitt. Hewitt firefighters quickly stopped the flames from spreading...
‘Secure the Border’ rally to be held Sept. 24
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A large political rally for the 2022 General Election will be taking place in Waco this Saturday at 11 am in the Westview Shopping Center Parking Lot. McLennan County Republican Chair Bradford W. Holland says the rally will feature Republican Candidates focusing on “Securing the Border, Stop Human Trafficking.” Holland says that Republicans are coming together to show support of the enforcement of border security and to stop the flow of hundreds of thousands into the U.S. from across the Texas Border every month. The rally will take place at 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, and hopes to send a strong message to support law enforcement and Border patrol agents.
Temple Center renamed to Cahill Center
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Help Heal Veterans dedicated its craft center to a couple who had an impact on central Texas. It is now called the Cahill Center after Michael and Joleen Cahill. “My father’s legacy and my mother’s legacy be the one that is bringing people together,”...
Ride for a good cause in the Skittles Waco Wild West 100!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco tradition for people of all ages is returning this weekend!. The goals of the Waco Wild West 100 are to encourage and motivate people to cycle, to promote safe riding and camaraderie, and to donate to local nonprofits. Additional funds raised over the years have been donated to Be the Match, local bike clubs, veterans, remote radio operators, school bike rodeos, and many more worthy causes.
Bishop Reicher takes tough loss against Lubbock Christian
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Cougars are still in search of their first win of the season after a 56-0 loss against Lubbock Christian at home. Bishop Reicher travels to Dallas for a matchup with First Baptist on Friday, September 30th at 7:00 p.m.
Marlin emerges as top dog in battle of the Bulldogs
BOSQUEVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The (Marlin) Bulldogs came out strong in their first district game of the season, shutting down the (Bosqueville) Bulldogs, 41-9. Next week, Marlin stays home to take on Moody on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Bosqueville travels to Bruceville-Eddy on Friday, September...
Midway teacher honored for life-saving action
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A South Bosque Elementary School teacher is being honored as a hero after saving a fellow teacher’s life. The Midway Independent School District sent out a press release Thursday morning, saysing that fourth grade teacher Lindsey Pick was eating lunch with special education teacher Paula Farmer on Tuesday, September 13 – when Paula suddenly started choking.
Groesbeck beats Mexia in Game of the Week overtime thriller
MEXIA, TX (FOX 44) — The return of the Battle of the River was certainly worth the wait, as Groesbeck capped of another GOTW thriller with a successful two-point conversion in overtime to beat Mexia 37-36. Groesbeck will be on a bye next week, while Mexia will travel to Kemp to take on the Yellowjackets on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm.
Mclennan County Democratic Party Hosts Candidate Debates
MCLENNAN CO., Texas (Fox 44) — The Free Public Debates gave House District 56 and District 13 voters an opportunity to hear democratic candidates discuss the issues of importance to them in the Nov. 8 election. “Today was basically to get the table top issues out there to the...
Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews returns Sept. 23 & 24
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for food, fun and live music this weekend, then Belton is the place to be!. Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews is a two-day festival near the Historic Bell County Courthouse. The event features live entertainment, adult beverages, and local food trucks competing for a cash prize!
Boil water order for Hamilton rescinded
HAMILTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The boil water order which affected the City of Hamilton for a week has been rescinded. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Hamilton to issue a Boil Water Notice on September 13 – in order to inform customers, individuals, and employees that water was required to be boiled before drinking or for consumption purposes.
Submit a name for Belton ISD’s new schools
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District is asking for your help on what to name its two new elementary schools. Elementary #12 is being built in the northern part of the district at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple. Construction on Elementary #13, located in the southern part of the district in the Hubbard Branch subdivision, will begin in early 2023. Both schools are funded by the 2022 bond voters passed in May.
Connally comes up short against No. 10 Brownwood
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (FOX 44) — Connally was not able to emerge with a victory against No. 10 Brownwood, as the Cadets lost to 10th-ranked Brownwood 52-21. Next up for Connally is a road trip to Springtown to take on the Porcupines on Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
Midway picks up first win of the season in shootout fashion over Hutto
HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The Midway Panthers are in the win column in 2022, as they beat Hutto 48-37. Next up for the Panthers is a trip to Harker Heights on Friday, September 30th to take on the Knights at 7:30 pm.
No. 3 Crawford runs through Rosebud-Lott
CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — No. 3 Crawford remained undefeated on Friday night, as the Pirates beat Rosebud-Lott 35-0. Next week, Crawford will travel to Valley Mills to take on the Eagles on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Rosebud-Lott will host Riesel on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm.
