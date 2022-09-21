Tyler Van Dyke assesses his confidence level after three games

Jack Gorman / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Miami started the season by blowing out Bethune-Cookman. They followed that up by struggling early before pulling away late against Southern Miss. Then, the offense failed to get into the end zone against Texas A&M. That regression in results as opponents get tougher is enough to potentially shake the confidence of a quarterback, like Tyler Van Dyke.

While speaking to the media, Tyler Van Dyke was asked about his confidence level.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m still confident,” Tyler Van Dyke said. “I mean, obviously I’m not throwing for 300-plus yards and a lot of touchdowns every game like I did last year.”

“I mean, it’s going to come when I just keep trusting the offense and just keep doing what we have to do and practice. It’ll relate in the game. But, yeah, my confidence level is still there. I mean, I have confidence in this team, confidence in this offense, and we just have to keep going to work every week.”

In Miami’s loss to Texas A&M, Tyler Van Dyke was only 21 for 41 passing and had 217 yards. He didn’t throw for a touchdown or interception. For the season, he has thrown just three touchdowns to one interception.

Miami’s next game is against Middle Tennessee State on September 24th.

Tyler Van Dyke on offensive struggles

Miami’s offense was a mess against Texas A&M. These are struggles that need to be addressed and Tyler Van Dyke knows it.

“We beat ourselves, obviously a great team we played. They have a great defense, did a great job of keeping us out of the end zone, but we gotta be better in the red zone. We gotta score and we had so many opportunities to do so, just gotta get better from it and we’re gonna go back to work this week,” Tyler Van Dyke said.

“I gotta be a little more accurate, at certain times in the game, just gotta make throws. Obviously getting pressured, getting hit, at the same time make a throw, but that’s what it’s all about. That’s what playing quarterback at Miami is and playing in these big games, you got to make throws pressure in your face. Just gotta get better from that.”