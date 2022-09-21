ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME
Q97.9

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
wgan.com

Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage

Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
Lincoln County, ME
WMTW

Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Search expands for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Maine — Numerous law enforcement agencies continue to search for a missing teen from Freeport. The Maine Warden Service and Freeport Police Department provided an update on efforts to locate 14-year-old Theo Ferrara Saturday afternoon. Efforts are focused this weekend on wooded areas and trails in the area...
FREEPORT, ME
mainebiz.biz

Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses

Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
YORK COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Silver Alert for Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man in a White Pickup

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Connor Township man with cognitive issues who may be headed to Augusta. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
AUGUSTA, ME
lcnme.com

Fire Departments, Rotary Team Up for Certificate Program

Local fire departments train to hone many skills, not just firefighting. There are countless other duties that fall onto firefighters, such as search and rescue, vehicle crashes, extrication, dealing with hazardous material spills, or just clearing roads from debris during a storm. Rescue training has been a hallmark for most...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

The Highland Cemetery Association

The Highland Cemetery Association will have a board of directors meeting Sunday, September 25, at 4 pm. The meeting will take place at 374 Bayview Rd., Nobleboro Maine.
NOBLEBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme. 52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property. According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association,...
SEARSPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fairfield man charged with drug trafficking

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday morning on drug trafficking charges after a month-long investigation by police. Police arrested 35-year-old Justin Lacroix on drug trafficking charges after executing a search warrant following the discovery of a "significant amount of drugs and cash" inside his home, according to a news release issued by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
FAIRFIELD, ME

