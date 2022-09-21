Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
WMTW
Search expands for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — Numerous law enforcement agencies continue to search for a missing teen from Freeport. The Maine Warden Service and Freeport Police Department provided an update on efforts to locate 14-year-old Theo Ferrara Saturday afternoon. Efforts are focused this weekend on wooded areas and trails in the area...
mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
Silver Alert for Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man in a White Pickup
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Connor Township man with cognitive issues who may be headed to Augusta. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgan.com
Police say they’ve received credible tips amid the search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) — Amid the search for a missing teenager in Freeport, law enforcement said Saturday that tips from the public have helped in their efforts. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay in Freeport.
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
lcnme.com
Fire Departments, Rotary Team Up for Certificate Program
Local fire departments train to hone many skills, not just firefighting. There are countless other duties that fall onto firefighters, such as search and rescue, vehicle crashes, extrication, dealing with hazardous material spills, or just clearing roads from debris during a storm. Rescue training has been a hallmark for most...
mainepublic.org
Maine has approved the first religious school to receive public funding since court decision
Maine has approved the first religious school application to receive public tuition funds, in the wake of a consequential U.S. Supreme Court case earlier this year. Portland's Cheverus High School was approved to take part in Maine's "town tuitioning" program, according to a document posted earlier this week by the Maine Department of Education.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
WMTW
Thousands of dollars worth of drugs seized from Maine home, authorities confirm
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A Mainer has been arrested following a month-long investigation by a task force with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agent. Authorities said Justin Lacroix is facing charges of aggravated drug trafficking following the discovery of a “significant amount of drugs and cash” inside his home.
lcnme.com
The Highland Cemetery Association
The Highland Cemetery Association will have a board of directors meeting Sunday, September 25, at 4 pm. The meeting will take place at 374 Bayview Rd., Nobleboro Maine.
35-Year-Old Fairfield Man Arrested With $65,000 of Drugs in Possession
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Fairfield man is in custody after being arrested for multiple drug offenses, including aggravated drug trafficking. The release goes on to explain that the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency had been conducting an investigation into the sale of...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
wabi.tv
Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme. 52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property. According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association,...
Fairfield man charged with drug trafficking
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday morning on drug trafficking charges after a month-long investigation by police. Police arrested 35-year-old Justin Lacroix on drug trafficking charges after executing a search warrant following the discovery of a "significant amount of drugs and cash" inside his home, according to a news release issued by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
Maine farm wins USA Today's 'Best Corn Maze' competition
LEVANT, Maine — A Maine farm has been declared the winner of the national USA Today Best Corn Maze competition. Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant was nominated for the title for the last five years. This year, they won. "We're just really grateful. It's our fans who were on...
Comments / 6