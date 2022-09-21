SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. David Thompson, 46, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in prison and must serve three years on supervised release after completing his sentence.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO