Text-A-Tip Leads to Arrest
A Denison man was arrested after a text-a-tip about a vehicle being driven recklessly in the Alton area. Deputies located the vehicle around 7:17pm Wednesday. During the investigation, deputies determined the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Treinen of Denison, was driving with a barred license. Deputies also suspected he possessed illegal drugs. A law enforcement K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle where deputies later discovered multiple glass pipes used for smoking controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Juvenile charged after Hospers burglary
HOSPERS—A male juvenile from Hospers was charged about 9:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft. The charges stemmed from an investigation that began after the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a break-in at a business in Hospers. Authorities discovered the juvenile...
George woman jailed for meth near George
GEORGE—A 46-year-old George woman was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and driving while her license was denied or revoked. The arrest of Jennifer Toletha Raines Jackson stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2011 Hyundai...
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M CASH THEFT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT. THE VEHICLE USED IN...
Sioux City Police searching for suspects after cash stolen from ATM
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for suspects after cash was stolen from an ATM on Hamilton Blvd. Police responded to BankFirst at 2401 Hamilton Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspects forced open the ATM and stole an unknown amount of cash.
Calumet man pleads guilty of shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, entered written guilty pleas Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault.
Spencer man arrested for marijuana, tube
HARTLEY—A 25-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Hartley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jesse Lyn Woock stemmed from the investigation of motion-sensitive lights on in the restroom at...
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
Orange City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without a registration card or plate. The arrest of...
2 arrested following pursuit starting in Le Mars
The Le Mars Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects after pursuit in Plymouth County.
Two arrested after stop near Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two men were arrested following a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Rock Rapids. The arrest of 52-year-old David Gene Stofferan of Sioux Falls, SD, and 36-year-old Jeremy Charles Whelplay of Elbow Lake, MN, stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1989 Dodge D-100 pickup Stofferan was driving for traffic violations on Highway 75 about five miles south of Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. David Thompson, 46, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in prison and must serve three years on supervised release after completing his sentence.
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
Sheldon man gets two years in federal prison for gun charge
SIOUX CITY — A Sheldon, Iowa, man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun. Clinton Kreykes, 40, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to the U.S....
Two 11-year-olds charged with felony burglary, assault in Iowa
Two boys under the age of 18 were charged with burglary after assaulting a child outside of their home.
Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon
Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
SCPD: Post that caused lockout not a ‘direct threat’
Some Sioux City schools are on lockout after officials said a threat was made.
Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information On Hit-And-Run Accident On Highway 75 Northwest of Hull
Hull, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to find more information about an accident that sent a Steen, Minnesota man to the hospital. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:30 p.m., 56-year-old Harlan Kruid of Steen, Minnesota was...
