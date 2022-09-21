ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 4-star SG commits to Arizona State over Nebraska

2024 four-star shooting guard Braelon Green has committed to Arizona State. Nebraska was one of three finalists for Green along with Arizona State and NC State. “I felt at home as soon as I got on campus,” Green told On3’s Joe Tipton. “I wanted to play for those coaches and I had the best relationship with that staff. The style of play fits me best.” 247 Sports Composite ranks Green as the 129th overall recruit in the 2023 class. He stands at 6’3″ and weighs 175 pounds. He attends Southern California Academy in Castaic, CA. The Cornhuskers remain top-three finalists for another 2023 four-star...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy