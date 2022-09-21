Read full article on original website
Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY
Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
Legendary Poughkeepsie Bar Hosting “Farewell Weekend”
Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie is inviting patrons to a farewell weekend coming up in October. Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark on Mill Street was always a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party doesn't truly start here till well past midnight.
Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston
If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ Event This Weekend in Poughkeepsie
Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170. According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.
Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York
Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
Distressing Incident Occurred at Popular Walden Ice Cream Spot
Thankfully nobody was harmed or injured. Local businesses have had to deal with so much the past few years between COVID-19, staffing issues and rising prices. I never understand how people can harm others and it's a shame when people go out of their way to do it. One popular...
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
Rockland County chefs to appear on different cooking shows
Tara Ciannella, a private chef, and caterer at Tara’s Italian Cucina, will star on the newest season of Hell’s Kitchen. Chris Holland, of the eatery Kantina, will be competing on Guy’s Grocery Games.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Thriller movie filming in Saugerties casting actors
A thriller feature film is casting people to play background actors, as well as actors with small speaking roles. The filming will be taking place in Saugerties, Kingston, and Pine Plains.
High Voltage: Sensational Lightning Strikes Over the Hudson Valley
If you felt like you were being personally hunted by Zeus himself this morning, you're not alone. A staggering amount of lightning struck the Hudson Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Here's where most of the electricity struck. Hudson Valley, NY Lightning Storm. "That was a powerful storm...
Today’s Willie Geist Enjoys New York Living! Tour His Westchester Home Outside of the City
While Today has taken Willie Geist all over the world to interview superstar guests, his favorite place to be is at home! The broadcaster lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, and their two children, Lucie and George. The pair have shared rare photos of their cozy home over the years.
The Hudson Valley Will Feel the Coolest Temperatures Since Spring
Heavy rain and thunder moved through the Hudson Valley, as a cold front pushed its way through the area Thursday morning. Forecasters say this will bring in much cooler and drier air as we approach the weekend. The cooler air will be just in time for Fall. How cold will it get exactly?
Historic Wappingers, NY Barn Demolished After Early Morning Accident
An early morning accident in Wappingers ended with a demolished historic building. In the early morning hours of September 22, 2022, it was reported by that parts of Route 9D in Wappingers Falls were closed due to an accident and fire department activity according to Dutchess County Emergency Management on Facebook.
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
Elderly veteran, wife narrowly escape Cornwall fire
Army veteran Denis Lutz and his wife Elsbeth wanted to live out their retirement together in their Cornwall home, but the elderly couple’s dream home on Faenza Terrace caught fire Thursday and is now reduced to charred rubble.
Car Show Returns to Kingston to Help End Poverty in Ulster County
There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road. New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
Coffee Roaster is Expanding with First Rockland Location
Roast’d, the local coffee shop and roastery, has eyes on Rockland County. Plans for a new store in Nanuet are underway at The Shops at Nanuet. Each store features an in-house coffee roaster — this is their fourth location (Franklin Lakes, Hasbrouck Heights, Fort Lee) — coffee is roasted in small-batches onsite to “ensure absolute freshness”.
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
