Amenia, NY

101.5 WPDH

Legendary Poughkeepsie Bar Hosting “Farewell Weekend”

Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie is inviting patrons to a farewell weekend coming up in October. Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark on Mill Street was always a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party doesn't truly start here till well past midnight.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston

If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ Event This Weekend in Poughkeepsie

Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170. According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
City
Amenia, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York

Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Sports
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Car Show Returns to Kingston to Help End Poverty in Ulster County

There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road. New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?
KINGSTON, NY
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY
boozyburbs.com

Coffee Roaster is Expanding with First Rockland Location

Roast’d, the local coffee shop and roastery, has eyes on Rockland County. Plans for a new store in Nanuet are underway at The Shops at Nanuet. Each store features an in-house coffee roaster — this is their fourth location (Franklin Lakes, Hasbrouck Heights, Fort Lee) — coffee is roasted in small-batches onsite to “ensure absolute freshness”.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

