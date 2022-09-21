Read full article on original website
24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
Friends, family demand justice for 22-year-old killed by Clear Creek deputy
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several dozen people gathered in a small park in Idaho Springs Tuesday to remember Christian Glass and demand charges for the Clear Creek County deputy who shot and killed him this summer. Body camera video released by the family’s attorney last week showed 22-year-old Glass...
Attorneys for Patrick Frazee make arguments to vacate conviction
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A three-judge panel in Denver will decide whether to vacate the felony murder conviction of Patrick Frazee after hearing testimony in court Wednesday morning. Frazee was convicted in Teller County District Court in 2019 and sentenced to life without parole for the killing of Kelsey...
