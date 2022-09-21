Brent Venables opens up on what has led to Oklahoma's strong start to the season

Coach Brent Venables walks out with his new team, the Oklahoma Sooners, in the season opener on Sept. 3, 2022. (Brian Bahr / Getty Images)

The beginning of the Brent Venables era at Oklahoma has been a rousing success with the Sooners out to an undefeated start through a quarter of their season. That Oklahoma has started hot is not necessarily surprising — there was plenty of talent left on the roster and transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel is living up to his billing — but two walkover wins followed by routing rival Nebraska will engender some goodwill in Norman.

As Venables sees it, the root of the success is that the Sooners are playing hard — though there’s always room for improvement in the head coaches eyes. The Sooners seem to be having fun, too. Winning certainly helps.

“I think how hard our guys are playing,” Venables said. “And we can play harder. I’ll say that. But the investment. I love seeing them have success, and the joy through it all, because it’s really hard. We coach them really hard, we hold them accountable. In the middle of it, sometimes the moment is probably not a lot of fun, but the fruit of the tree is that success that they’re having. The confidence they’re playing with. They’re playing unified and I think when they get to actually go play and they’re not getting yelled and screamed at they’re actually having a lot of fun. And who doesn’t love to be successful and win? Even through some failure, I believe that they’re having fun and learning a lot about themselves as young people, as well. That’s a big part of it, too. But those are the biggest things.”

Venables, a former defensive coordinator at Clemson and linebacker at Kansas State — Oklahoma’s opponent this week — has also overseen a rejuvenation of the Sooner defense. Through three games, Oklahoma is giving up just 10 points a contest and hasn’t given up more than 14. After years of ups and downs, retooling and revamping under the previous regime, it looks like Venables may have honed a newfound edge to the Sooner defense.

“I love the defense,” Venables said, “knowing that they were, to whatever degree, scarred up and maybe didn’t have a lot of faith in themselves. To see them have confidence but still remain humble. And understanding that we’ve got a lot progress still to make and this thing only gets more difficult the longer it goes. The air gets thinner. That’s just what it is. And so — but they’re excited to run towards the hard. And that’s not an easy place to get to.”

At Clemson, Venables coordinated two national championship defenses along with numerous elite groups featuring more than a dozen future NFL players. He knows the challenges that Oklahoma will need to face and overcome to reach that plane with the elites of the sport.

“When you get in this arena, you see plenty of guys that are over there tapping out. And we’ve still got a long season,” Venables said. “Hopefully we don’t see anybody tapping out. But that happens. Whatever the Top 20 is right now, in three weeks it ain’t gonna be the same. I can promise you, you’ll see a complete script that’s flipped. And it’s hard to be successful, it’s hard to show up. The hardest thing about success, and the thing that’s going to challenge success the most is guys getting bored with doing the mundane and staying in that routine. Not only staying in the routine, but being intentional and purposeful within that routine. Because everybody shows up to practice, everybody shows up to meetings. But being hungry and having an edge and being intense and passionate is a whole ‘nother conversation — to see if guys can maintain that. And that’s the hardest thing. Most people, they tap out. The air gets too thin. It’s too hard. Too long. Just can’t do it. And so we’ll see if we can or not.”