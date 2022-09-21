ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident

On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022

Epic fluke action, with many doormats. Bottom fishing is on fire. Big scup, sea bass and weakfish. Awesome tuna bite in close range. Stripers and fluke in the surf after dark. Incredible wildlife shows on the South Fork by big predators. Captree’s Laura Lee reports:. Tuesday morning’s trip sounds...
Merritt Parkway Crash

2022-09-24@6:15pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A crash on the Merritt Parkway northbound between exits 40 and 41. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford

NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
Norwalk Police highlight recently acquired rescue boat

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police introduced the newest boat in its Marine Unit on Tuesday along with the two officers recently appointed to handle the department’s waterfront operations. The 27-foot-long boat, constructed in 2005, initially was used by the U.S. Coast Guard. It was refurbished at a boatyard...
Sound on Sound kicks off with music and fun in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Lao Triffin and Catherine Baker decided to go to the inaugural Sound on the Sound as soon as the two-day music festival was announced. Even before the lineup was known, the couple from Guilford knew they wanted to return to Seaside Park for a music festival. "It's...
Norwalk photos: Unlucky truck driver

NORWALK, Conn. — Jeff Tauscher set out to get a photo of a fallen tree Friday and eventually discovered the tree had fallen on a truck, at the intersection of West Rocks Road and St. Mary’s Lane. Norwalk Police were alerted at 10:47 a.m., Sgt. Sofia Gulino said....
Wegmans close to deal on Norwalk property for first CT store

NORWALK — With its application approved, Wegmans plans to soon finalize its purchase of a Richards Avenue property and begin constructing the company's first Connecticut store in early 2023, officials said. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission in August approved Wegmans Food Market's special permit application to construct a...
CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
Norwalk News: Crash With Entrapment

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Trumbull Library seeks owner of 1930s family photos left in book

TRUMBULL — Trumbull library director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen knows the appeal of a good mystery. Now he's looking to help solve one himself. He and others affiliated with the library are looking to find the owner of a stack of old photos found in a book that had been donated to the library. Lyhne-Nielsen said the photos were found during the Sept. 18 Friends of the Trumbull Library book sale, and they appear to date back to 1939.
I-84 West in Soutbury reopens after multi-car crash

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 Westbound has reopened in Southbury after a multi-crash caused Exits 16 and 15 close on Friday night just after 8 p.m. No other information regarding the crash is available as of this time. View our live traffic map below:
