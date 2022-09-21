Read full article on original website
Photos: Norwalk Boat Show features more than 150 vessels
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Norwalk Boat Show ends Sunday at the Norwalk Cove Marina. Since Thursday, the show has featured more than 150 boats and various water-related activities.
Mangia! That’s Amore Italian Street Festival Returns for 2022! Here’s What You Need to Know
After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy return to downtown Stamford! The annual That’s Amore Italian Fest is back for Columbus Day Weekend. That’s Amore Italian Fest will take place in a new home this year, Mill River Park on...
Sound On Sound in Bridgeport this weekend: From street closures to parking, here’s what to know
After months of anticipation following its February lineup announcement, Sound On Sound is taking over Seaside Park in Bridgeport this weekend. The two days of music will see the likes of Dave Matthews, Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers and Brandi Carlile play to the crowd lining Long Island Sound. "Sound On...
Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident
On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022
Epic fluke action, with many doormats. Bottom fishing is on fire. Big scup, sea bass and weakfish. Awesome tuna bite in close range. Stripers and fluke in the surf after dark. Incredible wildlife shows on the South Fork by big predators. Captree’s Laura Lee reports:. Tuesday morning’s trip sounds...
Merritt Parkway Crash
Merritt Parkway Crash

2022-09-24@6:15pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A crash on the Merritt Parkway northbound between exits 40 and 41.
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford
NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
Norwalk Police highlight recently acquired rescue boat
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police introduced the newest boat in its Marine Unit on Tuesday along with the two officers recently appointed to handle the department’s waterfront operations. The 27-foot-long boat, constructed in 2005, initially was used by the U.S. Coast Guard. It was refurbished at a boatyard...
Sound on Sound kicks off with music and fun in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Lao Triffin and Catherine Baker decided to go to the inaugural Sound on the Sound as soon as the two-day music festival was announced. Even before the lineup was known, the couple from Guilford knew they wanted to return to Seaside Park for a music festival. "It's...
Norwalk photos: Unlucky truck driver
NORWALK, Conn. — Jeff Tauscher set out to get a photo of a fallen tree Friday and eventually discovered the tree had fallen on a truck, at the intersection of West Rocks Road and St. Mary’s Lane. Norwalk Police were alerted at 10:47 a.m., Sgt. Sofia Gulino said....
Wegmans close to deal on Norwalk property for first CT store
NORWALK — With its application approved, Wegmans plans to soon finalize its purchase of a Richards Avenue property and begin constructing the company's first Connecticut store in early 2023, officials said. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission in August approved Wegmans Food Market's special permit application to construct a...
A decade after Sandy, Bridgeport flooding project over budget and delayed
BRIDGEPORT — A decade after Hurricane Sandy flooded the city's South End, a massive, federally funded project to fortify that neighborhood from future severe weather is at risk of turning into its own disaster if some major hurdles are not addressed. What began as a $64 million total vision...
CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
Norwalk News: Crash With Entrapment
Norwalk News: Crash With Entrapment
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Trumbull Library seeks owner of 1930s family photos left in book
TRUMBULL — Trumbull library director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen knows the appeal of a good mystery. Now he's looking to help solve one himself. He and others affiliated with the library are looking to find the owner of a stack of old photos found in a book that had been donated to the library. Lyhne-Nielsen said the photos were found during the Sept. 18 Friends of the Trumbull Library book sale, and they appear to date back to 1939.
Bald eagle with broken wing rescued on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County
A bald eagle is on the mend after apparently being hit by a truck in Suffolk County.
New Milford is the Largest Town in Connecticut?
You learn something new every day. I love that about life. Today I learned something that confirmed what I've been feeling lately, which is damn, New Milford is a BIG town. It's not just a big town, it's the largest in all of Connecticut when it comes to square mileage.
I-84 West in Soutbury reopens after multi-car crash
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 Westbound has reopened in Southbury after a multi-crash caused Exits 16 and 15 close on Friday night just after 8 p.m. No other information regarding the crash is available as of this time. View our live traffic map below:
