Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection
(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
It’s a bobcat! Not a cougar, not a danger, not even a big deal
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A set of photos of a bobcat taken in West Des Moines has neighbors talking and police talking wildlife biology. The photos and video, captured by West Des Moines resident Rachel Port along a bike trail, and originally posted to her personal Facebook page, were shared by the West Des […]
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
Four Thoughts on Baylor’s 31-24 Win Over Iowa State
As we head to week four in the Big 12, conference play has finally arrived. There are several key games in the Big 12 this weekend and perhaps none bigger than the one in Ames, Iowa on Saturday afternoon. The Baylor Bears made the trip north atter a 2-1 start...
WATCH: Matt Campbell comments on Baylor, early calls
Sept. 24, 2022: Matt Campbell stands in the endzone with his team following the loss to Baylor at home. // Photo Courtesy of Jacqueline Cordova, CycloneFanatic. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Try these 8 apple orchards in central Iowa that will sweeten up your autumn
Enjoy autumn by heading to a farm outside Des Moines for picking apples and berries. Some farms offer corn mazes, pumpkins, apple cider doughnuts and more. There's no place like fall in the Midwest and eight local apple orchards in the metro area have made their mark on central Iowa families for generations with fresh fruit and accessible family-friendly activities.
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
Procedure to re-test senior drivers explained after 97-year-old causes deadly crash
Is there such a thing as being too old to drive? The Iowa Department of Transportation tests drivers on ability, not age, but it has a plan in place if you believe a senior is too old to be behind the wheel.
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law
How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
Pickup, SUV collide west of Perry airport on Iowa Highway 141
A pickup truck and an SUV collided Thursday morning west of the Perry Municipal Airport on Iowa Highway 141. No injuries were reported in the mishap, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 15200 block of the state highway. The pickup sustained front-end damage, and the SUV sustained driver’s side...
Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes
Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
Police investigate after situation near Lincoln High School causes brief lockdown
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lincoln High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning because of a situation outside of the building. The school notified parents of the lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Des Moines police told KCCI there was a report of a dispute with a weapon outside...
Iowa city administrator, 2 former cops face felony charges
LAKE CITY, IOWA (WHO) — The current City Administrator and two former police officers in Lake City, Iowa are facing felony charges for reportedly lying and covering up the failure of one officer to complete law enforcement certification training. According to online court documents, Eric Wood – Lake City’s current Administrator – is facing five […]
Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Anora Hill, 12, was last seen in the downtown area leaving the annual Oktemberfest festival at around 5:45 p.m. She was last known to be wearing a black cutoff hoodie, black pants, and glasses with pink frames.
bleedingheartland.com
Five things not to do when running for office
U.S. Senate nominee Mike Franken faced every candidate's nightmare on September 19 when the Republican-funded website Iowa Field Report published allegations that the Democrat kissed his former campaign manager Kimberley Strope-Boggus without consent. The Des Moines Police Department's incident report, dated April 12, described the events that led to Strope-Boggus'...
