Findley Lake Community Foundation is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

 3 days ago

Each week, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com teams up with Superstore Joe and the Auto Express Resale Center to give back to one local nonprofit making a difference in the community.

Findley Lake Community Foundation is this week’s winner of $250, part of Loving Giving Local.

Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to watch Findley Lake Community Foundation accept their check.

