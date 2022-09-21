Read full article on original website
Related
Reno County Commission to discuss liquor by the drink Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners are not wasting any time bringing the issue of liquor by the drink to the table. The matter is on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. It comes less than a week after the county commission and staff learned of a business that...
Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
Moran's Service Academy Board meets with candidates at Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran's Service Academy Selection Board met with Kansas high school students interested in being nominated by the Senator for a slot at one of the service academies on Saturday. The several dozen potential nominees help restore Moran's faith in the future of our country and of Kansas.
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inmates: Medical care in Kansas prisons threatens their health
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
🎥 A Day in the Life: Sleep Haven
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Kansas AG candidates split on voter fraud, abortion, immigration
TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic candidates for Kansas attorney general clashed on immigration issues, women’s rights and voting laws during their first debate Thursday, held at the Wichita Crime Commission Forum. Both candidates said the federal government failed to do enough about immigration. GOP candidate Kris Kobach said...
308 Budget Director: Pulling funds 'from everywhere' to meet budget priorities
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 Budget Director Sheila Meggers said the USD 308 Board of Education set some priorities when looking at spending for this school year. "Number one was increased instructional support," Meggers said. "That also came out of our ESSER process. We're using funds out of our general fund, out of our ESSER, out of Title, again that's the strategic piece of pulling it from everywhere, but instruction and instructional support are a top priority. We know we have some gaps from COVID and we're trying to make that up. Some other areas are just salaries to recruit and retain highly qualified staff. Like probably everyone else in the community, we're struggling to get and retain staff. We also are focusing on some increased staff development, especially around literacy, because that is an area we're trying to improve across the district, as well."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spots available for various Hutchinson city committees, boards
HUTCHINSON Kan. — The City of Hutchinson is currently seeking applications for the boards and commissions which advise council on a number of critical issues and policy areas. Terms are for three years and will begin Jan. 1. Those wishing to apply should submit their applications as soon as possible, but no later than Nov. 14.
Governors races take on new prominence, with higher stakes
Topeka, Kan. (AP) — Governors races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, which candidate wins a state’s top executive post could be pivotal for the nation’s political future. With abortion rights, immigration policies and democracy itself in...
GOP hits Kansas governor hard on trans athletes, her new ad
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor launched a new television ad on Wednesday in which she says men don't belong in women's sports. It's a move seeking to blunt Republican attacks on her for vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's school and college sports.
Payday Loan Reform Rally Oct. 13 in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Community organizations and leaders in Hutchinson and Reno County will come together to hear stories and learn more about the impact of payday loans, including the need for payday lending reform, at A Community Conversation on Payday Loan Reform on Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1602 North Main in Hutchinson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas woman hospitalized after semi rear-ends SUV
GREENSBURG, Kan. — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi, driven by 43-year-old Jason Hindman of Preston, was eastbound on U.S. 54 when he rear-ended an SUV driven by 31-year-old Mario Garza of Garden City, who had slowed down and moved left for law enforcement on a traffic stop. Both vehicles traveled into the south ditch.
Moundridge Rec holding pickleball fundraiser for Jones Family
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. — The fundraisers continue for the Jones Family. The Moundridge Rec Commission is holding a Pickleball fundraiser on Saturday, October 1st at the Moundridge City Park courts. There are non-competitive and competitive brackets for the double elimination tournament. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. October 1. Registration...
Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
Off-duty Kansas police detective arrested after car, bus crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a non-injury accident have made an arrest of an off duty police office. Just after 11:45p.m. Friday, police responded to report of an accident at Douglas and Waco in Wichita involving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 and a city of Wichita Q Line bus, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Police work to ID suspects in shooting that injured Kan. teen
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just before 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of East Osie in Wichita, according to Officer Charlie Ditch. First responders located the an 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Officers...
Newton Chili Cook-Off is Saturday
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton will host its 16th annual United Way Chili Cook-Off Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is held to raise money to make a difference for thousands of individuals in Harvey County. Attendance is typically more than 1,000 to taste chili entries from more than 20 booths hosted by nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, governments and more.
🎙🎥 Eagle Media Hutchinson Sports Broadcasts for the week of September 25th
HERE to download the Hutch Post mobile app. CLICK HERE to sign up for the daily Hutch Post email news update.
A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 1