Mamou, LA

L'Observateur

Tangipahoa Parish man suspected kidnapping captured in Lake Charles

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. LCPD SWAT along with Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office SWAT, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Louisiana State Police located...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client

An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman, 31, dead of apparent suicide in St. Martin Parish Jail, officials say

A 31-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Thursday morning in what authorities believe was a suicide. Holly Granger, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:13 a.m. Thursday. Correctional officers made lifesaving efforts but she was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Mamou, LA
Mamou, LA
evangelinetoday.com

EPSO searches for escapee from Pine Prairie prison

WE ARE WORKING AN ACTIVE ESCAPEE CASE FROM PINE PRAIRIE DETENTION CENTER AT THIS TIME. HE IS OF RUSSIAN DECENT AND IS 5'9 175LBS WHITE MALE WITH A LIGHT BEARD. PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH IF LOCATED. IMMEDIATELY CONTACT THE EVANGELINE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 337-363-2161.
PINE PRAIRIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two people injured in drive-by shooting in Lafayette, police say

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sternberg Street Thursday night, the Lafayette Police Department says. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Sternberg Street around 9:40 p.m. and found two victims suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was struck by a bullet and another was injured by what investigators believe was shrapnel, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. September 22 Harry James Charles, 52, 1300 block of Amega Avenue, Opelousas. Violation of a protective order. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department. Danielle Casey Leger, 36, 1300 block of B&B Avenue, Eunice. Principal to theft, possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Eunice…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man seriously injured in shooting outside after-hours Opelousas restaurant

One man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in an Opelousas shooting early Saturday. Officers responded to the intersection of South Academy and Blanchard streets around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting outside an after-hours restaurant known as “The Back.” The victim, a man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Gueydan woman allegedly stole from person she was hired to care for

A Vermilion Parish woman has been arrested for stealing from a person she was hired to care for. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding checks that were being issued without authorization. During the investigation, detectives discovered that 191 checks had been issued by the...
GUEYDAN, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 23, 2022. Lisa Marie Saucedo, 38, Village Mills, Tx: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia. Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Michael Allen Jacobs Sr., 47, Village Mills, Tx:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

