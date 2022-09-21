Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Blazing a new trail through city and beyond
WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington and Clinton County Trails Coalition held a public opening day dedication and ribbon-cutting of the new extension to the Luther Warren Peace Path in the city parking lot on South Nelson Avenue Saturday morning. With the trail extension from Nelson Avenue to Ogden...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
linknky.com
Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington
Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
Eaton Register Herald
Damaged Fort St. Clair bridge replaced
EATON — The Garrison Branch Bridge damaged by a fallen tree earlier this year has been returned to Fort St. Clair following extensive repair and completion of a new foundation. City of Eaton Public Maintenance crews, with the help of C&C Crane, had moved the damaged bridge from its...
wnewsj.com
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • 66th Annual Chili Supper to benefit Wilmington City Schools bands 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at the high school. $7 includes bowl of chili, hot dog, apple sauce or cole slaw, dessert and drink. Tickets at the door, from WHS band members or at www.wilmingtonbands.org. WHS homecoming football game vs. Batavia at 7 p.m.
Fox 19
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
wnewsj.com
Christian speaker touches on tiny houses as an option in addressing Wilmington homelessness
WILMINGTON — When he was in college a quarter century ago, Christian activist and author Shane Claiborne got involved in a struggle to help the homeless after unhoused people used an abandoned cathedral for shelter and the religious institution administrators objected. Claiborne and other students hung a banner upon...
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio
If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA members at Farm Science Review, clean-up roadway
More than 80 East Clinton FFA members traveled to the annual Farm Science Review in London, Ohio on Wednesday. Members spent the day talking to professionals in the ag business and looking around at all the exhibits throughout the grounds. They got to see many interesting types of agricultural businesses and other exhibitors during the day.
dayton.com
Warren County’s newest brewery opens today
LEBANON —Warren County’s newest brewery and eatery opens today in the city’s former firehouse at 20 W. Silver St. Nathan Ridgley said Lebanon Brewing Company is the first brewery in Lebanon in about 15 years since another local brewery, Mighty Casey’s, closed. “The old fire station...
wnewsj.com
New Walmart vision center debuts
Mary Ahrmann cuts the ribbon for Walmart’s new eye center in the Wilmington store on Friday. The center will have Dr. Angela Greenslait as its optometrist.
Eaton Register Herald
Commission signs agreement with railroad
EATON — On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Preble County Commissioners officially approved a crossing closure and project funding agreement with Norfolk Southern Railway for three railroad crossing closures which have been a topic of debate for months. Prosecutor Marty Votel presented commissioners with the finalized agreement, and said there would...
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Public comment reinstated at Blan council meetings; P.E.R.I sets next meeting
The Blanchester Village Council reinstated its public comment section at Thursday’s village council meeting. The same guidelines as before still apply. Public Employee Retirees, Inc. (P.E.R.I.) will meet on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Annex Building in the conference room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. The speaker will be Rosemary Dahmann, Director.
linknky.com
1.2M square-foot building proposed near Hebron subdivision
Developers are proposing to build a 1.26 million-square-foot industrial building that borders a Hebron neighborhood with over 250 homes. The proposal was discussed at the Boone County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday and members of the Little Hill Crossing neighborhood were present to express their concerns to the board and developers. The development is proposed between Old Graves Road and Petersburg Road. Following the revision requests at the Sept. 7 meeting, the building size has been reduced by 20%, at 1.26 million square feet instead of the original 1.5 million square feet.
linknky.com
Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence
Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
wvxu.org
Butler County is getting more accessible housing for people with disabilities
Organizations that assist people with developmental disabilities broke ground Wednesday on two new housing complexes in Butler County. Two, four-unit apartment buildings are being constructed — one in Middletown and the other in Trenton. The apartments are designed to be affordable and accessible for people living with developmental disabilities,...
Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wnewsj.com
OSU Small Farm Program upcoming
The Farm Science Review (FSR) was a great success and literally thousands of farmers, youth, and agricultural enthusiasts attended this past week. While I was working at the FSR, I was able to see several from Clinton County in attendance. One of the popular areas was the Small Farm Center....
Comments / 0