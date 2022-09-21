ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with More than 1,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl, Heroin, and 14 Weapons

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with More than 1,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl, Heroin, and 14 Weapons. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported on September 22, 2022, that using state funding recently appropriated by Senator Mack “Bodi” White, District 6, to combat Fentanyl-trafficking in the parish, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents and participating partners conducted an investigation into the drug-trafficking activities of Damond Williams and Kadarrine Williams. Multiple arrests were made as a result of the investigation, as well as the recovery of roughly $45,000 in Fentanyl and Heroin and 14 weapons.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Six From Louisiana Indicted for Narcotics Trafficking Conspiracy in Connection with 110 Pounds of Cocaine and Fentanyl

Six From Louisiana Indicted for Narcotics Trafficking Conspiracy in Connection with 110 Pounds of Cocaine and Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, a federal grand jury in Louisiana indicted Charles Wade, a/k/a “Poosie,” age 41, David Hester, a/k/a “Goon,” age 33, Brison Shelton, age 48, William Lang, age 44, Alfred Clay, age 58, and Saul Macedo-Rodriguez, age 36 for violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. September 22 Harry James Charles, 52, 1300 block of Amega Avenue, Opelousas. Violation of a protective order. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department. Danielle Casey Leger, 36, 1300 block of B&B Avenue, Eunice. Principal to theft, possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Eunice…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Woman, 31, dead of apparent suicide in St. Martin Parish Jail, officials say

A 31-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Thursday morning in what authorities believe was a suicide. Holly Granger, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:13 a.m. Thursday. Correctional officers made lifesaving efforts but she was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs

Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Two drivers killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Landry Parish Friday night. Landry C. Fontenot Jr., 75, of Ville Platte was driving the wrong way in the northbound left lane of Interstate 49 when his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a 2011 Nissan X-Terra driven by 66-year-old Grace J. Eaglin of Opelousas, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
SULPHUR, LA

