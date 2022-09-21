Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with More than 1,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl, Heroin, and 14 Weapons. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported on September 22, 2022, that using state funding recently appropriated by Senator Mack “Bodi” White, District 6, to combat Fentanyl-trafficking in the parish, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents and participating partners conducted an investigation into the drug-trafficking activities of Damond Williams and Kadarrine Williams. Multiple arrests were made as a result of the investigation, as well as the recovery of roughly $45,000 in Fentanyl and Heroin and 14 weapons.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO