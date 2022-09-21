Read full article on original website
Beef Passport Program Wraps Up 2022 Season
KEARNEY – The 2022 Nebraska Beef Passport program will be wrapping up another successful season marking the end of the five-month long program. The last day to collect stamps will be September 30. The program, sponsored by the Nebraska Beef Council, highlights exceptional, unique beef dishes in over 40...
Broken Bow Football at Cozad on KCNI
The Broken Bow football team will visit Cozad tonight as the Indians begin district play. Broken Bow is competing in the C1-6 district this year with Cozad, Holdrege, Gothenburg, and Minden. Both teams enter tonight’s game at 2-2 this season. Broken Bow is coming off a home shutout of O’Neill last week 28-0 while Cozad won its second in a row last week with a 40-7 win over Lexington. Broken Bow head coach Carlie Wells visited with Central Nebraska’s Sports Source about tonight’s matchup. Coach Wells complimented his team on the way they have progressed in being able to recognize certain things on the field and then react to them in the appropriate manner.
NGPC Closes Two Campgrounds Near Sherman Through Spring, Schedules Trout Stocking
LOUP CITY – The Thunder Bay and West Ridge campgrounds at Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area near Loup City are closed temporarily because of construction, according to a short statement released by the Game and Parks Commission. Electrical and RV sites are being added to those two campgrounds. Work...
Custer County District Court Recap, September 22
BROKEN BOW – Custer County’s District Court saw its first action of autumn 2022, visiting and revisiting 10 cases Thursday morning, September 22. Five of the ten were continued, and one dismissed. Glen Jenkins, 55 of Ansley, was arraigned on 4 charges: alleged first degree sexual assault, a...
High School Football Scores 9/23
Broken Bow improved to 3-2 on the season with a 42-19 win over Cozad Friday night. The Indians set the tone early when Eli Coble broke loose for a 62 yard touchdown run on the second play of the game to put Broken Bow up 7-0 in the opening minute. Bow would score on their first four possessions and built a 28-0 lead at halftime. Cozad made the score 28-6 in the second half but Cruze Safranek returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to make the score 35-6 and put the game out of reach. Eli Coble and Nathan Reynolds each had two rushing touchdowns and Connor Wells scored on a 1 yard plunge in the first half. The Indians are now 1-0 in district play and will host Holdrege for homecoming next Friday at Mark Russell Field.
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens, could approach Florida as major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian strengthened as it moved over the Caribbean Saturday and could approach Florida early next week as a major hurricane, according to forecasters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Saturday that Tropical Storm Ian was 300 miles...
Join the Pride & Give Blood at October 3 Blood Drive in Callaway
CALLAWAY—Give a Lion’s share of life during the Monday, October 3 blood drive at the Callaway Community Center (203 W Kimball St, Callaway, NE 68825) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event organizer Carol Willis said the Lions Club is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive just as they have done for several years.
Puerto Ricans show “path of what’s possible” 5 years after Hurricane Maria
Vega Baja, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Fiona brought catastrophic flooding and sweeping power outages to Puerto Rico this week — five years after Hurricane Maria battered the island. But even as they face new challenges, many Puerto Ricans show resilience and strength as they continue to recover. Carlos...
