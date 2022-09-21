Broken Bow improved to 3-2 on the season with a 42-19 win over Cozad Friday night. The Indians set the tone early when Eli Coble broke loose for a 62 yard touchdown run on the second play of the game to put Broken Bow up 7-0 in the opening minute. Bow would score on their first four possessions and built a 28-0 lead at halftime. Cozad made the score 28-6 in the second half but Cruze Safranek returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to make the score 35-6 and put the game out of reach. Eli Coble and Nathan Reynolds each had two rushing touchdowns and Connor Wells scored on a 1 yard plunge in the first half. The Indians are now 1-0 in district play and will host Holdrege for homecoming next Friday at Mark Russell Field.

