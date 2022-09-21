ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Beef Passport Program Wraps Up 2022 Season

KEARNEY – The 2022 Nebraska Beef Passport program will be wrapping up another successful season marking the end of the five-month long program. The last day to collect stamps will be September 30. The program, sponsored by the Nebraska Beef Council, highlights exceptional, unique beef dishes in over 40...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Football at Cozad on KCNI

The Broken Bow football team will visit Cozad tonight as the Indians begin district play. Broken Bow is competing in the C1-6 district this year with Cozad, Holdrege, Gothenburg, and Minden. Both teams enter tonight’s game at 2-2 this season. Broken Bow is coming off a home shutout of O’Neill last week 28-0 while Cozad won its second in a row last week with a 40-7 win over Lexington. Broken Bow head coach Carlie Wells visited with Central Nebraska’s Sports Source about tonight’s matchup. Coach Wells complimented his team on the way they have progressed in being able to recognize certain things on the field and then react to them in the appropriate manner.
COZAD, NE
Sand Hills Express

Custer County District Court Recap, September 22

BROKEN BOW – Custer County’s District Court saw its first action of autumn 2022, visiting and revisiting 10 cases Thursday morning, September 22. Five of the ten were continued, and one dismissed. Glen Jenkins, 55 of Ansley, was arraigned on 4 charges: alleged first degree sexual assault, a...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Bow, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
County
Custer County, NE
State
Nebraska State
Sand Hills Express

High School Football Scores 9/23

Broken Bow improved to 3-2 on the season with a 42-19 win over Cozad Friday night. The Indians set the tone early when Eli Coble broke loose for a 62 yard touchdown run on the second play of the game to put Broken Bow up 7-0 in the opening minute. Bow would score on their first four possessions and built a 28-0 lead at halftime. Cozad made the score 28-6 in the second half but Cruze Safranek returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to make the score 35-6 and put the game out of reach. Eli Coble and Nathan Reynolds each had two rushing touchdowns and Connor Wells scored on a 1 yard plunge in the first half. The Indians are now 1-0 in district play and will host Holdrege for homecoming next Friday at Mark Russell Field.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens, could approach Florida as major hurricane

Tropical Storm Ian strengthened as it moved over the Caribbean Saturday and could approach Florida early next week as a major hurricane, according to forecasters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Saturday that Tropical Storm Ian was 300 miles...
FLORIDA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Join the Pride & Give Blood at October 3 Blood Drive in Callaway

CALLAWAY—Give a Lion’s share of life during the Monday, October 3 blood drive at the Callaway Community Center (203 W Kimball St, Callaway, NE 68825) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event organizer Carol Willis said the Lions Club is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive just as they have done for several years.
CALLAWAY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsb#The Nebraska State Bank
Sand Hills Express

Florida’s DeSantis declares state of emergency over Tropical Depression 9

A storm which is currently moving through the Caribbean could potentially arrive in Florida as a hurricane early next week, state authorities announced Friday. In response to Tropical Depression 9, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency. As of Friday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy