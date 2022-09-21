Read full article on original website
Link up to Week 5 Grand Rapids area football coverage
Friday night football action saw a pair of state-ranked, undefeated teams clash when Grandville hosted Caledonia and Forest Hills Eastern visit Catholic Central. There was a big OK Silver Conference game when Belding host Sparta. Zeeland West won a shootout at Muskegon to stay perfect and Rockford did the same with a victory at East Kentwood.
10 of the Kalamazoo area’s most eye-catching high school football helmets
KALAMAZOO, MI – From Notre Dame’s golden domes to Michigan’s wings and Ohio State’s buckeye stickers, football helmets are an iconic part of college athletics, and high school teams have been stepping up their game in recent years to add some flavor to their lids. The...
See photos as Martin plays against Brown City in high school football
MARTIN, MI -- Martin hosts Brown City for football game on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2022, at Martin High School. Martin crushed Brown City, 49-6.
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 5 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Brisk temperatures at kickoff finally gave us some football weather for the first fall Friday on the gridiron, and those who made the journey to stadiums around Kalamazoo were treated to some outstanding finishes. From Richland Gull Lake’s upset win over Three Rivers to one-point victories...
WMU announces new contracts for four head coaches
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University athletic department announced new contracts for several head coaches, according to Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. The new contracts involve WMU hockey head coach Pat Ferschweiler, men's tennis head coach Dave Morin, women's gymnastics head coach Penny Jernigan, and women's basketball head coach Shane Clipfell.
You vote, we go: Choose which Grand Rapids Week 6 game we shoot, subscribers get free photos
Friday night will be here before you know it, and that means another action-packed schedule of football games. The Grand Rapids area will have some big ones coming up, and MLive will have a photographer at one of them. What that game will be is up to you. Check out...
Kalamazoo-area Week 5 prep football picks: Which teams move closer to a playoff berth?
KALAMAZOO, MI – After three weeks of upsets, the Kalamazoo-area high school football scene finally saw some normalcy in Week 4, as the top local teams strengthened their case for a playoff berth. That the top teams were able to show up and take care of business also provided...
Grand Rapids football rewind: Week 5 highlights, standouts, scores and more
Fighting Scots quarterback Mason McKenzie rushed for four touchdowns and threw for three more to lead Caledonia past the Bulldogs in a game between a pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams. McKenzie rushed for 336 yards on 14 carries, and he passed for 148. Caledonia, ranked fourth in Division 1, rolled up 524 yards of offense, while Grandville, No, 8, finished with 466. Jayden Terry sparked the Bulldogs with 241 yards rushing on 28 attempts and three touchdowns. Carson Kopko added 122 yards and two scores for Grandville. Click here for extended coverage. Click here for the photo gallery.
Upsets, last-second thrillers headline Kalamazoo-area Week 5 prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school football season is past its halfway point, and if Friday was any indication, we’re in for a treat for the final four weeks before the playoffs. From stunning upsets to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, the Kalamazoo area had it all in Week 5,...
Everything clicking for Concord in win over Vandercook Lake
CONCORD – The Concord Yellowjackets were in control from the start and never let up on Saturday in a 70-0 win over Vandercook Lake. Concord scored on its opening play from scrimmage, a 77-yard pass from Abraham Reiniche to Mekhi Wingfield, and scored on all of the rest of its eight first-half drives.
Must-see TD catch sparks Martin’s big win over Brown City in top-5 showdown
MARTIN, MI – A three-hour bus ride brought the Brown City football team to Martin Saturday for a top-five 8-player showdown against the Clippers. The 170-mile journey across the state will certainly feel a lot longer for the No. 5 Green Devils, who were on the wrong end of a hard-hitting, 49-6 battle against top-ranked Martin.
Gull Lake football snaps skid, stuns Three Rivers with ‘crazy, storybook victory’
RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake snapped a five-game losing streak in impressive fashion Friday, as the Blue Devils overcame an early deficit and mounting injuries to defeat Three Rivers, 38-26. A groin injury to quarterback Noah Blake left Gull Lake’s starting signal caller on the bench for much of the first half, and when back-up Vann Ebright sustained a separated shoulder, the Blue Devils were down to third-stringer Landon Evans.
Grand Rapids Week 5 scoreboard: Friday night results
Western Michigan vs. San Jose State predictions, odds and spread pick
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. College Football Week 4 features three different matchups Thursday and Friday night before the majority of the games kick off on Saturday. The Western Michigan Broncos dropped their Week 3 contest against the Pittsburgh Panthers 34-13 and will now travel to the west coast for their showdown against the San Jose State Spartans. Let’s dive into our experts’ Western Michigan vs. San Jose State predictions and the odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
Greg’s Gourmet Dishes Opening In Kalamazoo
I feel like I write/talk about food ad nauseam, but how can I not? It's not only a basic necessity of life but it happens to taste really good and spark some of the best debates. Michigan, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding areas are not new to the food game, really nobody is new to the food game outside of babies. The area we reside in offers its fair share of delectable edible creations to indulge in.
Festival of the Forks Recap: Food, Fun and Fighting
The Festival of the Forks, Albion’s yearly event that celebrates the end of summer, began this year on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival is named after the three forks of the Kalamazoo river that run through the downtown area of Albion. Albion has been home...
Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?
I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
Victim in serious condition, suspect on the run in Kalamazoo stabbing
KALAMAZOO, MI — A victim is in the hospital and a suspect is wanted by police in connection with a stabbing incident in Kalamazoo. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a disturbance in the 3600 block of West Michigan Avenue.
