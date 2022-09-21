Chelsea Joins The Race To Sign English Star Jude Bellingham

Chelsea step up their interest in bringing in Borrusia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham

After leaving Birmingham FC at the age of 17, Jude Bellingham set alight his career at German side Borrusia Dortmund becoming one of the most sort after youngsters in the world.

Despite his young age, Bellingham broke into the Dortmund side and earned himself countless call up's to his national team.

Due to his talent, countless teams across Europe have had an eye on the 19-year-old and have been monitoring his contract situation.

Bellingham's current contract is set to expire in June 2025 but due to the great interest, the German side has had to revalue the player incase he pushes for a move away in the future.

Borussia Dortmund has now set the Englishmen's price at £150 million if teams across Europe look to sign him becoming the most expensive player in the Bundesliga.

According to the Athletic , Chelsea is one of several clubs that has become interested in signing the 19-year-old.

Chelsea will join the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Real Madrid in the race to sign the talented youngster.

As of now, it seems Liverpool is the team pushing the hardest, wanting the player as early as next summer.

Bellingham has already made 100 appearances for the German club, winning the German cup during that time.

