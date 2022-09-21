ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Police issue warning Whatcom cat owners to bring pets indoors after ‘couple’ of recent deaths

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnCCm_0i4QxVfE00

The Blaine Police Department is advising Whatcom County residents to bring in their cats inside at night after a couple of recent cat deaths in the area.

“If you have cats, protect the whiskers and consider bringing them into the house or even into a garage overnight,” a Facebook post by the department read on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The reason for the warning, according to the post, is a “couple recent cat deaths.”

“We don’t know what’s happened, we just want to keep the whiskers safe,” the post reads.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the department for more information about the recent cat deaths.

Comments / 17

CommonSensical
3d ago

Of you let your cats roam outside, them being killed is almost certain, I have 1 outside cat but inside at night, and I'd love to keep them inside but others in my house don't agree, so, if we let them out to roam everyone has to be aware they may not return.

Reply
4
baby d
3d ago

people need to bring their pets indoors everywhere throughout Washington as the trees are gone. the Hawks and eagles don't have any nesting ground or feeding ground and they are using their pets for food. not to mention the coyotes. we need to catch and release program in every city that has coyotes and get them out in Federal land. and we need jail inmates and it burned out areas from previous virus to dig holes and saplings as soon as the first rain comes. it's a no-brainer that we need saplings replaced. fish and wildlife are very disorganized if they have made an effort at all. their solution to an animal with his head stuck in a jar that starving is to shoot it. they have their priorities backwards as they shot a mama bear and her cubs. that is despicable they should have just did The catch and release as people have built into their homes and that's their own damn fault. but with the wildfires they are running for their lives. it is up to us to make sure they are fed and watered.

Reply
3
Hector Sanchez
3d ago

check out the teryaki joints around town, that was happening in TIJUANA and all the cats were going to a teryaki place.

Reply(5)
10
Related
KGMI

Man Arrested After Robbing Downtown Bellingham Bank

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A man was arrested after robbing a bank in downtown Bellingham. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said that officers were called to the Key Bank on N State Street just after 10 Saturday morning. Witnesses said that the suspect gave an employee a note, in which the suspect...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

With 900 northern giant hornet traps set in Whatcom County, no confirmed captures or sightings this year

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced this week that about 900 monitored traps in place in Whatcom County over the past 12 weeks have not captured any northern giant hornets (formerly known as Asian giant hornets). In addition, there have been no confirmed sightings either.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blaine, WA
Blaine, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
kpug1170.com

Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Suspicious fire damages Custer manufacturing facility

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2600 block of Delta Ring Road in Custer first due to an automated alarm and then witness reports of visible flames at a manufacturing facility. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben Boyko said firefighters arrived to find...
CUSTER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Owners#Police#The Bellingham Herald
KGMI

Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Custer I-5 rest areas to be closed Saturday

CUSTER, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Custer rest areas, on both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-5, are scheduled to be closed from 7am to 4pm on Saturday, September 24th. The reason given for the closure is so that maintenance can be...
CUSTER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KING 5

126 dogs seized from Skagit County property

BURLINGTON, Wash. — More than 100 dogs were seized from a property in Skagit County where they were living in deplorable conditions. There are so many animals that need help that the Humane Society of Skagit Valley was forced to close to the public so workers can care for the animals.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

No charges for officers involved in shooting of Concrete man

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has announced it will not bring charges against Sedro-Woolley Police officers involved in a shooting that left a Concrete man dead. Mount Vernon Police tried to stop a suspected stolen car on the night of February 16th but...
CONCRETE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: House fire response closes Vista Drive in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a residential fire in the 6100 block of Vista Drive about 8:30pm, Wednesday, September 21st. The fire was quickly knocked down, but the response blocked all traffic on Vista Drive between Robyn Drive and Lincoln Drive. Whatcom County...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

WSDOT study focuses on Mt Baker Highway through Deming, public forum scheduled for Oct. 1st

DEMING, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), citing a lack of “options for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using mobility devices to travel,” have begun a study to “document transportation needs along the SR 542 [Mount Baker Highway] corridor in Deming as well as possible strategies to enhance accessibility and safety for all modes of travel.”
DEMING, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine police searching for person of interest

Blaine Police Department (BPD) is asking any residents who recognize the individual in the photo to call 911. On its social media, BPD released a photo of an individual in a hoodie with the hood up and a four-legged animal on the front. The individual also appears to be holding a phone and wearing a baseball cap under their hood in the low-quality image.
BLAINE, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
3K+
Followers
117
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy