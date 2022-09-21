Police issue warning Whatcom cat owners to bring pets indoors after ‘couple’ of recent deaths

The Blaine Police Department is advising Whatcom County residents to bring in their cats inside at night after a couple of recent cat deaths in the area.

“If you have cats, protect the whiskers and consider bringing them into the house or even into a garage overnight,” a Facebook post by the department read on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The reason for the warning, according to the post, is a “couple recent cat deaths.”

“We don’t know what’s happened, we just want to keep the whiskers safe,” the post reads.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the department for more information about the recent cat deaths.