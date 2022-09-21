Read full article on original website
No. 8 Moorestown falls in OT at Max Field Hockey National Invitational
Despite 22 saves from Soph Mazza, Moorestown, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, lost 3-2, in overtime, at the Max Field Hockey National Invitational at Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, Penn. Sydney Kowalczyk and Adelae Chierici scored a goal each for Moorestown (5-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Times football notes Week 4: Schmelzer, Surace, lead way for top area teams
What a week it was for the Montgomery and Hopewell Valley football teams. The Bulldogs picked up Mercer County’s first (and so far only of the West Jersey Football League teams) win outside of the county with an impressive defensive display against Northern Burlington. But there are still some questions about Hopewell that could be answered in the coming month, with the main one, is this team good enough to win a Capitol Division title by beating Nottingham and Notre Dame?
No. 6 Ramapo defeats Passaic Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Passaic Tech 5-0 in Wayne. With the win, Ramapo improved to 5-0 while Passaic Tech fell to 4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Randolph upsets No. 5 Delbarton in OT - Boys soccer recap
The day belonged to Kevin Martinz and Randolph as it stunned Delbarton, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, 3-2 in overtime in Morristown. Martinez tied the game at two in the second half thanks to a penalty kick before winning the game for Randolph (3-4-1) following a scramble on a free kick. Andrew Levy also came up big for the Rams with 13 saves.
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
Brearley over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Lorenzo Stanziola and Dylan Sousa each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Brearley to a 5-1 win over Roselle Catholic in Kenilworth. The win kept Brearley unbeaten at 7-0. Joseph Aviles, David Lopes, and Rashon Thorne also scored in the win. Storm Beauliere scored for Roselle Catholic (0-5).
No. 5 West Essex falls to team from Texas in national tournament - Field hockey recap
Abby Zanelli saved all but one of eight shots as West Essex, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, lost, 1-0, to St. John’s (Texas) in the Max Field Hockey National Invitational at Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, PA. West Essex (7-1) outshot the Houston school by 35-8. The N.J....
Girls soccer: Pieklo perfect in goal as Pequannock blanks St. Elizabeth
Emma Pieklo made eight saves in goal for the shutout as Pequannock blanked St. Elizabeth Saturday, 6-0. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals. Shayla Osmanski, Alex Ortega, Riley DeCumber and Alex Molisso also scored for Pequannock (7-0-1). St. Elizabeth dropped to 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Football: Robert Russo’s four touchdowns leads Delbarton past Clifton
Robert Russo went 13-for-19 for 175 yards and four touchdowns as Delbarton cruised past Clifton 38-0 in Morristown. Delbarton (1-3) took control early as it led 31-0 at halftime. Philip Folmar also had a big day as he caught the first three touchdowns for Delbarton and finished with four receptions...
No. 11 Shore over Haddon Heights - Field hockey recap
Maggie McCrae struck twice as Shore, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 4-1, over Haddon Heights. Maddie Malfa and Anne Kopec each added a goal for Shore (6-1), which led 2-1 at the game’s midpoint. Isabella Ferrante scored in the first period for Haddon Heights...
Girls soccer: Two goals by Bjorndahl direct Point Pleasant Boro past Monmouth
Madison Bjorndahl netted a pair of goals as Point Pleasant Boro remained undefeated following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Monmouth. Anna McCourt added a goal and an assist for Point Pleasant Boro (6-0). Kyleigh Cilento and Annabella Ryan each picked up helpers. Ava Bjorndahl made five saves for the shutout.
West Morris over Sparta - Girls soccer recap
Hayden Scotti made 10 saves for West Morris, which defeated Sparta, 3-2, in overtime, in Sparta. Madison Lamb, Lily Gjelsvik and Alexa Murawski scored a goal apiece for West Morris (2-2-1). Juliana Dolinski had a goal and an assist for Sparta (3-3). Abigail Pierson added a goal and Riley Molbury...
Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap
Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
Field hockey: Condello’s overtime game-winning goal lifts Manalapan over Howell
Teresa Condello scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as Manalapan downed Howell, 3-2, Saturday. Alexis Rogers assisted on the winning goal as Manalapan moved to 3-2. Samantha Sklar also scored. Milani Macciola and Victoria Lamendola each had an assist. For Howell (4-3), Reilly Larson scored twice while Kerry DeStefano...
Anthony Christian leads Spotswood over rival South River - Football recap
Anthony Christian ran for a touchdown, threw for another and added a pick-six as Spotswood won at home, 28-21, over archrival South River. Christian went 20 yards with a pick-six to open the scoring in the second quarter and then ran 31 yards to break a 7-7 tie in the third quarter for Spotswood (4-1).
Cranford takes down No. 11 Kearny in OT - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored in overtime, her second goal of the day, as Cranford won on the road, 2-1, over Kearny, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Tori Aslin stopped eight shots to preserve the win for Cranford (5-2-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Kearny is now 4-2. The N.J....
Football: Dominant defense, special teams power Immaculata past Hoboken (Photos)
Immaculata’s defense and special teams combined to score three touchdowns as it rolled to a 63-6 victory over Hoboken at Torpey Athletic Complex in Bridgewater. Immaculata (2-2) opened the scoring with a safety just 97 seconds into the game then expanded the lead to 9-0 when Cameron Chadwick returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. Chadwick, a UConn commit, scored his second touchdown in less than a minute when, after an Immaculata fumble recovery, he caught a 14-yard TD pass from Mason Geis.
Boys soccer: Perez scores twice as No. 15 Clifton squeaks past Wayne Valley
Dylan Perez scored twice to help Clifton (No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edge out a 4-3 win over Wayne Valley, in Clifton. The score was 2-2 at the half. Kerim Pescocan and Steven Ozga each tallied a goal and an assist for Clifton (5-0-1). Wayne Valley fell to...
Middle Township over Barnegat - Field hockey recap
Gwen Boal and Abbie Teefy tallied a goal and an assist apiece as Middle Township won on the road, 4-1, over Barnegat. Abbey Cappelletti and Julia Clarke each added a goal for Middle Township (4-1-1), which scored twice in the first period. Alyson Sojak found the net in the final...
