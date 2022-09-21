ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Once a food truck, this Ocean Springs restaurant is the MS Coast’s favorite hidden gem

By Jessica Patterson-Smith
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

When I asked Sun Herald readers to tell me about the best-hidden gem places for food on the Coast, I wasn’t surprised to see the Scratch Kitchen, a Black-owned business in downtown Ocean Springs, at the top of the list.

I personally had eaten at Brittany Cruso’s place at least five times when it was a food truck. She gained notoriety for her Heavenly Fruit Nachos during the COVID pandemic, and the lines to get them were always long

Cruso opened her standalone restaurant on Government Street in early 2022, and I’ve also dined there.

“It means the world to me to be the first Black-owned bar in Downtown Ocean Springs,” Cruso said. “We have a large following and have been seeing a record number of people on the weekends! We hope to continue to do business in Ocean Springs for years to come.”

My favorite go-to on the menu is a classic from the food truck days: the pulled-pork nachos topped with barbecue pork, nacho cheese, shredded cheese and pico. You can also add sour cream and jalapenos or get them with queso.

The restaurant’s expanded menu still includes local food-truck favorites like the heavenly dessert nachos, street corn, and flatbread pizzas.

Diners can now get salads, sandwiches an array of appetizers. Standouts include:

  • The Point Seafood Bread: Four pieces of cheese bread topped with a house-made sauce made with shrimp, crawfish tails and crab meat.
  • The Deep South: A salad with with shrimp and sausage with an option to customize toppings.
  • The Buffalo Blue Coney: Cajun sausage on a New England-style bun topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch and blue cheese crumbles.

The new restaurant has a homey feel to it. You are greeted by servers ready to take your order and tell you all about the specials. And my food was, once again, delicious. It’s easy to see why there are so many five-star reviews.

The hours and outdoor look of the Scratch Kitchen. Jessica Patterson-Smith/Jessica Patterson-Smith

Depending on what day you come, you may be in for a live show. DJ Rookie and DJ Pure Court Caine performed on their patio last Saturday. Scratch Kitchen offers live music, great food, and Smoke n Puff Hookahs until 2 a.m. You have to be 21 years old for the patio parties at night.

If you wanted to know more about the Scratch Kitchen:

  • Check out their Facebook for hours, live shows, and specials.
  • Address: 1013 Government St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
  • Phone: ( 228) 300-1085
Stunningly good fruit nachos at The Scratch Kitchen food truck in Ocean Springs. Julian Brunt/Special to Sun Herald
Street corn done right at The Scratch Kitchen food truck in Ocean Springs. Julian Brunt/Special to Sun Herald
The outside of the Scratch Kitchen on Government Street, Ocean Springs, MS. Jessica Patterson-Smith/Jessica Patterson-Smith

Biloxi Sun Herald

