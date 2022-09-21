ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Pictograph Cave State Park hosting ‘Writing Montana’ workshop

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Billings – Pictograph Cave State Park will host a “Writing Montana” workshop Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Pictograph Cave State Park picnic grounds from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Award winning author Dave Caserio will lead this outdoor workshop...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana

BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana Fall Prevention Program Offers Free Classes for the Elderly

BILLINGS, Mont. - In observance of National Falls Prevention Awareness this week, the Billings Fire Department raised awareness by offering practical solutions for fall injuries, most commonly experienced by the elderly. As per data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, nearly one in three people over the...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for September 22

Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

As facial recognition arrives in schools, Montana enters uncharted territory

After this story was published, the Legislature's Economic Affairs Interim Committee scheduled a meeting for October 3 to discuss facial recognition technology in schools. Facial recognition technology has been put into at least one school district in Montana. The surveillance, characterized as a safety tool, is in use as policy makers in Montana debate how to regulate that kind of technology.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Va Medical Center#Parks And Recreation#Montana Va#Branches#Montanas#Montana Veterans
XL Country 100.7

Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.

With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
BOZEMAN, MT
KX News

Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of the referendum say the proposed Born-Alive Infant Protection […]
96.7 KISS FM

This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years

I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
XL Country 100.7

New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
MONTANA STATE
thetrek.co

CDT Days 84-99: Northern Montana

The Northern Montana section of the CDT began with a 1,200 ft. climb on day 84. It brought us to Warren Lake, which for my money, was one of the most scenic lakes I’d seen in hundreds of miles. Around 18 miles deep, Cleansweep and I arrived at a junction: we could take the redline CDT around Butte, Montana, or take the Anaconda Cutoff. The cutoff would bring us through the community of Anaconda, as well as slice off some miles from our total. We opted for the alternate, which immediately delighted us with beautiful mountain views and a cool breeze. That afternoon we passed some of the last sobos of our journey. We made camp at USFS Spring Hill campground near MT Highway 1.
HELENA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Six New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 309,452 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,427 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,648 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,545,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,544...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

My Unforgettable Montana Road Trip to See This Mainstream Artist

Have you ever made a spontaneous last-minute decision to take a road trip?. Being spontaneous can be a lot of fun, and can also lead to some unforgettable memories. In 2019, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was travelling around the country for weekly performances known as "Sunday Service." Almost all of the performances included a large choir that was flown in specifically for the event.
MONTANA STATE
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy