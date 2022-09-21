Read full article on original website
Pictograph Cave State Park hosting ‘Writing Montana’ workshop
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Billings – Pictograph Cave State Park will host a “Writing Montana” workshop Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Pictograph Cave State Park picnic grounds from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Award winning author Dave Caserio will lead this outdoor workshop...
FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana
BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
Montana Fall Prevention Program Offers Free Classes for the Elderly
BILLINGS, Mont. - In observance of National Falls Prevention Awareness this week, the Billings Fire Department raised awareness by offering practical solutions for fall injuries, most commonly experienced by the elderly. As per data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, nearly one in three people over the...
VA report says Montana has 'significantly higher' rate of veteran suicide
MONTANA - A recent report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed suicides decreased nationwide in 2020 for the second year in a row, and that fewer veterans died by suicide in 2020 than in any year since 2006. However, Montana’s suicide rate was “significantly higher” than the national...
Montana Wildfire Update for September 22
Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
As facial recognition arrives in schools, Montana enters uncharted territory
After this story was published, the Legislature's Economic Affairs Interim Committee scheduled a meeting for October 3 to discuss facial recognition technology in schools. Facial recognition technology has been put into at least one school district in Montana. The surveillance, characterized as a safety tool, is in use as policy makers in Montana debate how to regulate that kind of technology.
Young Montanans Could Win Prizes By Sharing Their Best Hunting Stories
How old were you when you went hunting for the first time? I remember going out and shooting a mule deer for the first time one month after my 12th birthday. I'm sure there are young hunters somewhere in Montana that have awesome stories to tell about their adventures. Well, you could win some amazing prizes just by telling those stories.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.
With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of the referendum say the proposed Born-Alive Infant Protection […]
This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years
I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
CDT Days 84-99: Northern Montana
The Northern Montana section of the CDT began with a 1,200 ft. climb on day 84. It brought us to Warren Lake, which for my money, was one of the most scenic lakes I’d seen in hundreds of miles. Around 18 miles deep, Cleansweep and I arrived at a junction: we could take the redline CDT around Butte, Montana, or take the Anaconda Cutoff. The cutoff would bring us through the community of Anaconda, as well as slice off some miles from our total. We opted for the alternate, which immediately delighted us with beautiful mountain views and a cool breeze. That afternoon we passed some of the last sobos of our journey. We made camp at USFS Spring Hill campground near MT Highway 1.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Six New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 309,452 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,427 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,648 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,545,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,544...
My Unforgettable Montana Road Trip to See This Mainstream Artist
Have you ever made a spontaneous last-minute decision to take a road trip?. Being spontaneous can be a lot of fun, and can also lead to some unforgettable memories. In 2019, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was travelling around the country for weekly performances known as "Sunday Service." Almost all of the performances included a large choir that was flown in specifically for the event.
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
7 Great Resources for Montana Foraging and Mushroom Hunting
Gathering edibles in the outdoors of Montana has become incredibly popular. What's not to like? Finding food gems while enjoying the best landscape in the country sounds pretty good to us. Whether you're a seasoned expert and have been foraging for years or a newbie who can't yet recognize edible...
