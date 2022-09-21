Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
Many New Yorkers having problems with self checkoutsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He DeservesIBWAABronx, NY
NJ horror movie to tell the history of the Jersey Devil
A pair of New Jersey-born filmmakers are putting together funding for a horror movie showing some historical elements of how the Jersey Devil came to be. Christopher Bellizzi (writer/director) and Derek Leach (writer/producer) are intent on showing the true, historic origin story of the Jersey Devil. They plan to shoot the movie, 'The Devil You Don't' entirely in the Jersey Pine Barrens.
Chainsaw artists clash in 'Carve Wars' competition this weekend in New Jersey
At this traveling event, attendees can watch logs transform into masterpieces, then bid on their favorites in a live auction!
Delicious, These Were Voted The Best Chicken Wings In New Jersey
Nothing goes better with football than some wings. Maybe a couple of cold beers, my lucky jersey, and a couple of buddies too. Football season is in full swing, and I couldn't be happier because that means every Sunday I have an excuse to not only yell at my TV all day, but I can also order up all of the delicious food that goes with football.
These Are Some Of Weirdest Town Names In New Jersey And America
There are unusual town names all over New Jersey, and a national website has revealed their choice for the weirdest town name in New Jersey. It turns out that when it comes to weird town names, New Jersey really gets outdone by just about every other state in the nation.
ocj.com
A love story two centuries in the making
I was a bit surprised this summer when I called about a Historic Ohio Farm story and the phone was answered by a man with a distinct East Coast accent. I was even more surprised when I learned of the farm’s unique love story. Steve Garguillo grew up in...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Major Food Website Reveals New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant
There may be no state in the nation with more great restaurants than we have here in New Jersey, and now one major food publication has revealed the most famous restaurant in all of New Jersey. We have well-known restaurants stretching from the northern tip of the state to the...
Why Can’t We Change When We Celebrate Halloween In New Jersey?
Today marks the first official day of Fall which in my world means bring on the pumpkin. There is so much to look forward to this season. You have apple cider donuts, haunted attractions, apple picking, pumpkin picking and of course...HALLOWEEN!. And as much as I look forward to planning...
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Why we’re so happy living in New Jersey (Opinion)
I am and could never see myself leaving. Despite the survey that says more people are leaving New Jersey than are moving in, those that are living here are quite happy. In fact, according to WalletHub, New Jersey came in fifth of the 2022 most happiest states to live in.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
See Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan Movie ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Filmed in NJ
If you saw film crews hanging around Burlington County this spring, they were probably filming for this upcoming A-list movie!. Earlier this year, you may remember that M. Night Shyamalan was filming for a new movie "Knock at the Cabin" in New Jersey. Well, the trailer for the highly-anticipated thrilled just dropped. And the first looks look promising (and creepy)!
Where to get the best pastries in New Jersey (Opinion)
With Wards Bakery closing after 98 years in Ocean City we have a bit of a pastry void in New Jersey. Perhaps McDonald's can fill it when they bring back their cheese danish. Possibly, but there are several other great options we can explore. For many the best part of...
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
jerseysbest.com
2022 fairs and festivals bring out the best of autumn in New Jersey
If there is a fall weekend that you find yourself with nothing to do, you’re not looking hard enough. New Jersey ushers in the season with gusto; calendars become crowded with statewide festivals celebrating all things autumn as soon as a chill hits the air. We pile on the pumpkin, whether it’s baked into a pie or still out in the field waiting to be picked. The same goes for apples, a harvest in abundance that dangles from local orchard branches and somehow makes doughnuts taste even better.
New Jersey Squirrel and Rabbit Seasons Open Tomorrow
Garden State's small game season for gray squirrel and cottontail rabbit opens at sunrise, Saturday, September 24. Hare and jackrabbits are included, but good luck finding one of these. In fact, these are so rare, if they even still exist in New Jersey coverts, that the daily take is limited to one of each. Again, good luck finding one, much less rousting it from its hideaway.
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
A Major Interchange on Interstate 195 in NJ Has a Very Confusing Sign
Overall, the folks who are in charge of installing and maintaining road signs in New Jersey do a very good job but every once in a while, I catch something that doesn't seem quite right. I mean, there are thousands and thousands of signs, so one or two that are...
