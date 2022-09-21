ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ horror movie to tell the history of the Jersey Devil

A pair of New Jersey-born filmmakers are putting together funding for a horror movie showing some historical elements of how the Jersey Devil came to be. Christopher Bellizzi (writer/director) and Derek Leach (writer/producer) are intent on showing the true, historic origin story of the Jersey Devil. They plan to shoot the movie, 'The Devil You Don't' entirely in the Jersey Pine Barrens.
MOVIES
94.5 PST

Delicious, These Were Voted The Best Chicken Wings In New Jersey

Nothing goes better with football than some wings. Maybe a couple of cold beers, my lucky jersey, and a couple of buddies too. Football season is in full swing, and I couldn't be happier because that means every Sunday I have an excuse to not only yell at my TV all day, but I can also order up all of the delicious food that goes with football.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey State
Belleville, NJ
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
ocj.com

A love story two centuries in the making

I was a bit surprised this summer when I called about a Historic Ohio Farm story and the phone was answered by a man with a distinct East Coast accent. I was even more surprised when I learned of the farm’s unique love story. Steve Garguillo grew up in...
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
Randy Rhoads
Gerard Way
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

See Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan Movie ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Filmed in NJ

If you saw film crews hanging around Burlington County this spring, they were probably filming for this upcoming A-list movie!. Earlier this year, you may remember that M. Night Shyamalan was filming for a new movie "Knock at the Cabin" in New Jersey. Well, the trailer for the highly-anticipated thrilled just dropped. And the first looks look promising (and creepy)!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
jerseysbest.com

2022 fairs and festivals bring out the best of autumn in New Jersey

If there is a fall weekend that you find yourself with nothing to do, you’re not looking hard enough. New Jersey ushers in the season with gusto; calendars become crowded with statewide festivals celebrating all things autumn as soon as a chill hits the air. We pile on the pumpkin, whether it’s baked into a pie or still out in the field waiting to be picked. The same goes for apples, a harvest in abundance that dangles from local orchard branches and somehow makes doughnuts taste even better.
POLITICS
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Squirrel and Rabbit Seasons Open Tomorrow

Garden State's small game season for gray squirrel and cottontail rabbit opens at sunrise, Saturday, September 24. Hare and jackrabbits are included, but good luck finding one of these. In fact, these are so rare, if they even still exist in New Jersey coverts, that the daily take is limited to one of each. Again, good luck finding one, much less rousting it from its hideaway.
ANIMALS
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

