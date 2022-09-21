UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics announced the expansion of alcohol sales to the general public, following a vote today (Sept. 23) by the Penn State Board of Trustees. The start date for beer offerings is in the process of being finalized and will be announced at a later date. When sales begin, beer offerings will be available for purchase throughout Beaver Stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO