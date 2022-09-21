Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
Uncle and Nephew from Lakewood Admit to Slaying in Howell
Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his nephew Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, pleaded guilty to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 slaying in Howell Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Sunday. On Friday September 23, 2022, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Person Stabbed in Downtown Lakewood [PHOTOS]
A person was stabbed in downtown Lakewood this afternoon, TLS has learned. Police responded to the call shortly after 5:00 PM for reports of a man with leg pain. Upon arrival, they discovered the man had been stabbed in the leg. The victim was transported to Ocean Medical Center with...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Township to Pave Multiple Streets Next Week (Map)
Director of Public Works Phil Roux tells TLS that starting next week, the Lakewood Township will be repaving these streets in the Hearthstone area. “We ask all residents in the area to please park in driveways and/or on side streets that will not be worked on,” Roux said. The...
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Driver Dies Following Accident in Lakewood [UPDATED]
A driver died following an accident in Lakewood this evening, officials confirmed to TLS. The accident happened shortly after 7:00 PM at the intersection of County Line Road and Poplar Street. According to preliminary information we received, the driver reportedly crashed through a fence and then struck another vehicle. Upon...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH GSP SB
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at mile marker 72.0 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. No additional information is available at this time.
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
MURDER: Jersey Shore Hookah Lounge Shooter At Large, Prosecutor Says
The gunman accused of opening fire at a Jersey Shore hookah lounge killing one person and wounding two others last month is wanted on a warrant, authorities announced. Eric Manzanares, 22, has been charged with murder in the Aug. 27 death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, at Top Tier Hookah in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson
SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Iowa chase
A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday.
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Man Charged With Narcotics And Weapons Offenses
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Lakewood Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, and Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine in the Ocean County area. This cooperative investigation identified a residence in Lakewood as being used by Dayewon Crockam, 21, of Lakewood, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
911 calls released in killings of 2 teens in North Carolina: "They're just laying on the side of the road"
A sheriff's office in North Carolina has released 911 calls related to the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend. The calls were released two days after a juvenile petition was filed against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
thelakewoodscoop.com
A Request from the Lakewood Chevra Kadisha
The Lakewood Chevrah Kadisha is looking for people that live within walking distance of the Chapel on East 7th St to help with Shemira over Rosh Hashana, Shabbos and Yom Tov if needed. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING $8.00 ITEM AT WALMART
On Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:14 p.m., Officers Pandorf, D’Antonio, and Primavera responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female attempt to leave the store without paying for an item, valued at $8.00. Officers met with the suspect, Stephanie Woodford, 41, of Seaside Heights, and placed her under arrest. Stephanie was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
Man Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt When His Car Went Airborne In Central PA: Police
A car flew over a 20-foot-embankment while speeding in central Pennsylvania, police announced in a release on Wednesday, September 21. Anthyoine Vazquez-Jumper of Carlisle was driving west "at a high rate of speed" on West North Street in North Middleton Township when the right front of his car hit a curb, Township police say.
Detectives Seize 2,750 Folds Heroin, Cocaine, Gun, $8K In Lakewood Drug Bust
A 21-year-old man from Lakewood has been charged with numerous drug and weapons offenses, authorities said. Dayewon Crockam is accused of storing and selling illegal drugs, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On Friday, Sept. 16, detectives made a warranted search on Crockam’s Lakewood residence. During the course...
Grand Jury Charges Woman With Felony Child Endangerment In Lehigh Valley Shooting
A 40-year-old woman was charged with felony child endangerment and other offenses in connection with a Lehigh Valley shooting, authorities announced. A Northampton County Grand Jury charged Fatimah Scruggs with child endangerment and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure — both felonies — as well as reckless endangerment, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23.
