Lakewood Township, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

Uncle and Nephew from Lakewood Admit to Slaying in Howell

Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his nephew Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, pleaded guilty to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 slaying in Howell Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Sunday. On Friday September 23, 2022, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux,...
HOWELL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Person Stabbed in Downtown Lakewood [PHOTOS]

A person was stabbed in downtown Lakewood this afternoon, TLS has learned. Police responded to the call shortly after 5:00 PM for reports of a man with leg pain. Upon arrival, they discovered the man had been stabbed in the leg. The victim was transported to Ocean Medical Center with...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Township to Pave Multiple Streets Next Week (Map)

Director of Public Works Phil Roux tells TLS that starting next week, the Lakewood Township will be repaving these streets in the Hearthstone area. “We ask all residents in the area to please park in driveways and/or on side streets that will not be worked on,” Roux said. The...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Driver Dies Following Accident in Lakewood [UPDATED]

A driver died following an accident in Lakewood this evening, officials confirmed to TLS. The accident happened shortly after 7:00 PM at the intersection of County Line Road and Poplar Street. According to preliminary information we received, the driver reportedly crashed through a fence and then struck another vehicle. Upon...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH GSP SB

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at mile marker 72.0 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. No additional information is available at this time.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Jersey Shore Hookah Lounge Shooter At Large, Prosecutor Says

The gunman accused of opening fire at a Jersey Shore hookah lounge killing one person and wounding two others last month is wanted on a warrant, authorities announced. Eric Manzanares, 22, has been charged with murder in the Aug. 27 death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, at Top Tier Hookah in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson

SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
JACKSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Man Charged With Narcotics And Weapons Offenses

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Lakewood Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, and Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine in the Ocean County area. This cooperative investigation identified a residence in Lakewood as being used by Dayewon Crockam, 21, of Lakewood, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

A Request from the Lakewood Chevra Kadisha

The Lakewood Chevrah Kadisha is looking for people that live within walking distance of the Chapel on East 7th St to help with Shemira over Rosh Hashana, Shabbos and Yom Tov if needed. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING $8.00 ITEM AT WALMART

On Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:14 p.m., Officers Pandorf, D’Antonio, and Primavera responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female attempt to leave the store without paying for an item, valued at $8.00. Officers met with the suspect, Stephanie Woodford, 41, of Seaside Heights, and placed her under arrest. Stephanie was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Daily Voice

Grand Jury Charges Woman With Felony Child Endangerment In Lehigh Valley Shooting

A 40-year-old woman was charged with felony child endangerment and other offenses in connection with a Lehigh Valley shooting, authorities announced. A Northampton County Grand Jury charged Fatimah Scruggs with child endangerment and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure — both felonies — as well as reckless endangerment, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA

